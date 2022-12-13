Sonoma Valley Hospital district adds board members

Sonoma Valley Health Care District, operators of the Sonoma Valley Hospital, has appointed two new members to the public health care district’s board of directors.

Area resident Wendy Lee Myatt recently retired after 17 years at Kaiser Permanente, where she held several senior-level positions in information technology and digital health innovation and transformation, including serving as the senior vice president of Personal Health, the district stated.

Denise M Kalos, MS, is president and CEO of Washington-based AFFIRMATIVhealth.

According to its website, AFFIRMATIVhealth offers “personalized treatment plans for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease,” that it states helps reduce risk factors for the condition. Its programs include a four-day session at The Lodge at Sonoma to develop a treatment plan or the option of a telehealth visit over the phone to review test results and prepare a treatment plan.

Kalos is a former vice president of cognitive wellbeing programs for The Buck Institute for Research on Aging in Novato, the district stated, and has worked in senior-level positions at Kaiser Permanente. She also has served for the past year and a half on the hospital’s Finance Committee.

“We are fortunate to have both of these new board members bring healthcare experience and expertise to our board and the hospital,” stated Dr. Judith Bjorndal, district board chair. “Joshua and Michael have set the bar very high with their excellent work on the board and their dedication to community, and I am confident Denise and Wendy will contribute in important ways as well.”

The pair replace departing board members Joshua Rymer, former board chair, and Dr. Michael Mainardi. They retired from the board after serving eight and four years, respectively, the district reported.