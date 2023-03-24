Southside cafes is closing its original location, but will operate a remaining Napa restaurant

Three months after shuttering their Yountville location, owners of Napa Valley’s popular Southside cafes are closing their original location, leaving them with one restaurant.

Staffing problems, the pandemic, fires, supply chain issues — the weight finally got to be too much to keep multiple locations open, said Irma Robinson who with husband, Morgan, owns the businesses.

“All of those things helped us to strategically make our choices while still being true to our vision, values, our people and the community. We found we were capable of so much regardless of the adversity,” Robinson told the Journal.

The remaining location is in the South Napa Century Center off Imola Avenue in Napa, which includes a movie theater complex, other restaurants, a nearby hotel and a gym. It is also close to Napa Valley College.

“This is where we have a full kitchen, we have more space, we have a beautiful outdoor patio,” Robinson said of the Southside Century restaurant, which opened in July 2019. “We are able to put our best energy into this one place.”

It is twice as big as the original café that opened in 2016 on Old Sonoma Road in Napa. Southside Carneros will close after the last customer leaves March 26.

The Robinsons will be left with one restaurant, their catering business and the popular Friday fried chicken nights—the same offerings they had seven years ago when they opened the first restaurant.

Morgan Robinson, who is a classically trained chef, founded SMOKE Open Fire Cooking catering company in Napa in 2007. Nine years later the couple opened the original Southside café.

The Robinsons lost their lease for Southside Yountville, having to close in December after nearly five years.

They are in the middle of a 10-year lease for the Southside Century property, with an option for two 10-year extensions.

Irma Robinson said they have only laid off a few people as they transition to being a smaller operation. The 20 or so employees on the payroll today will still have jobs come Monday.

A lack of customers was not the problem. People are definitely eating out.

In a March 22 press release, the National Restaurant Association reports, “The seasonally-adjusted sales readings in January and February were well above the trendline established in 2022. Taken together, total eating and drinking place sales in January and February were more than 19% above the first two months of 2022.”

Preliminary data for February from the U.S. Census reports $92.7 billion in registered total sales from eating and drinking establishments based on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Financials for the Southside restaurants were not disclosed.

Despite closing the startup location and losing a lease, Robinson oozes optimism with a side of positive vibes.

“We are going to look to the future and give space to do what we do in a healthy way," she said.

It means paying attention to her health and that of her employees, as she notes the restaurant business isn’t known for being the healthiest of atmospheres which has nothing to do with what’s on the menu.

With consolidation imminent, the couple isn’t ruling out expanding again. But instead of using all of their own capital like they did when they had three restaurants, Robinson said they would look for investors.

She says they feel wiser now having gone through this experience of opening and closing restaurants.

Robinson wouldn’t even discourage anyone from getting into the restaurant business.

“In business, it's easy to feel alone and overwhelmed during tough times. But having the right support can make a big difference. Business coaching and finding a mentor can offer valuable guidance and support during challenging times, helping you stay focused, motivated, and on track to achieve your goals.”