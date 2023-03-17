Startup California electric vehicle maker Lucid opens Marin County dealership

Just a few months after its factory came online, an East Bay-based manufacturer of luxury electric vehicles has opened a “studio” store and service center in Corte Madera.

The location at the Village at Corte Madera mall is the 40th such location Lucid Group (Nasdaq: LCID) has opened globally, including 35 in the U.S., the Newark-based company announced Friday.

"We have been eager to open a location in the North Bay, an area known for its expansive natural beauty and commitment to acting on climate change," said Zak Edson, vice president of sales and service.

Over 53,000 zero-emissions vehicles were sold in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties in 2010-2022. ZEVs accounted for over 20% of all light-duty vehicles sold in the North Bay in 2022. (California Energy Commission image, March 17)

Nearly 61% owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund with about $3.6 billion of investment since 2018, Lucid is taking among the EV-specialized automakers looking to unseat dominant player Tesla Motors.

Lucid started production in the second half of 2021 and 125 of its Lucid Air vehicles, according to its financial report. Production ramped up to 7,180 vehicles last year.

The starting prices are $111,900 for the Air Touring model, $140,000 for the Air Grand Touring model and $179,000 for the Air Grand Touring Performance model.

Reservations were over 28,000 in February of this year, when company reported its year-end results. Its downward production forecast for this year of 10,000–14,000 vehicles spooked investors, and its stock price has been declining since January, Reuters reported.

Lucid plans an celebration for the opening of the Marin location Saturday at 1802 Redwood Highway, Suite B037, Corte Madera.