‘State of Alliance’ looks at local wine scene

The Sonoma Valley Vintner and Grower’s “State of the Alliance” gives a snapshot of the local wine industry. In addition to sharing their strategic goals and introducing the new slate of officers, this annual event offers a unique lineup of speakers who can share insights on different parts of the business, listed below. The event is Thursday, Feb. 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Zoom. Register at sonomavalleywine.com.

Mike Sangiacomo, Sangiacomo Family Vineyards

In addition to being a member of the SVVGA board, Mike Sangiacomo is a board member at the Sonoma Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency. He will speak about water and the future of groundwater in Sonoma. As a third-generation partner in the family business with his brother Steve, they “manage over 1600 acres of Sonoma County vineyards in Sonoma Coast, Petaluma Gap, Sonoma Valley and Carneros appellations, as well as grape sales to more than 70 premium wineries,” according to the news release.

Andrew Bottene, senior vice president of TricorBraun WinePak

Andrew Bottene will offer a “Supply Channel Update” during the State of the Alliance. As an expert in the glass used in wine bottles, he has seen how disruptions in the supply chain have rippled across the globe. TricorBraun “is committed to providing access to the highest quality glass sourced from both the domestic and global marketplaces, as well as everything else the wine and beverage industries need to meet packaging goals,” according to the news release.

Glenn Proctor, partner, Ciatti Company

After moving to the Dry Creek Valley in 1889, Proctor’s family has deep roots in the wine industry. He will speak on “Grape Marketplace and Bulk Wine” during the event. In his role at the Ciatti Company, he and his team “broker wine and grapes between buyers and sellers and have offices in 10 different countries throughout the world.“

Joe Fattorini, managing director, Pix

Pix is billed as the “world’s first wine discovery platform,” and is totally free for vintners, retailers, distributors and wine associates to showcase their products. Joe Fattorini will offer an update on “The Future of Wine Marketing.” He is also the host of “The Wine Show,” which can be found on Sundance and Amazon Prime Video, and according to the news release, it “is the world's most popular wine TV show.”

John Keleher, founder, Community Benchmark

Using data science, John Keleher helps companies market and sell wine. He will discuss “2021 Sonoma Valley by the Numbers and Regional Performance Data.” His company Community Benchmark “uses proprietary algorithms to measure the relative success of tasting rooms within a geographic area, and, through a private website, anonymously shares personalized, actionable metrics for each winery’s benefit.”