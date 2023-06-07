The Crescent housing project takes shape in Napa

It's been about seven years since Napa County's Health and Human Services Agency officially vacated its 8.6-acre campus at 2344 Old Sonoma Road.

The site has sat mostly untouched since then, with looming redwoods and historic buildings standing silently beyond a chain link fence. But the site will likely come alive with activity again in the near future, as efforts to build the recently approved housing project there known as The Crescent rumble forward.

The plan, put forward by affordable housing developer Heritage Housing Partners, is to build over 160 for-sale housing units at the site while retaining and reusing three historic buildings and the distinctive crescent-shaped driveway, once part of a county infirmary that was built there in 1869. And much to the delight of local housing advocates, the project will potentially bring over 100 affordable homes to Napa.

Affordable housing has long been a focus for the site. Soon after vacating it, Napa County officials identified the area as a good spot to build such housing. But the county soon had to contend with a number of community concerns about how that development would proceed. That included calls to preserve the three historic Mission-style buildings located along the crescent-shaped driveway, which a preliminary county plan had considered demolishing along with the rest of the buildings there.

Now, on the other side of that early controversy, everybody involved seemed to be happy with The Crescent project during a recent series of city approval meetings, with no commissioner, council member or even public commenter saying that they didn't like the proposal.

Instead they praised the plans, with some referring to The Crescent project as a possible model for future housing projects in Napa.

Historic buildings saved from potential demolition

Napa native Dan Cutright, a former board member of the preservationist nonprofit Napa County Landmarks, was among those who spoke in support of The Crescent project at each recent city meeting. But he'd been involved in pushing for the historic buildings to be integrated into the final project throughout the entire process.

Cutright noted that when he joined the landmarks organization board back in late 2015, he was trying to find a niche to focus on. The possible transformation of the HHS site into housing soon came up, and "it was like, right in my backyard, literally," Cutright said.

"Every day in my three years of junior high school, which was then Ridgeview Junior High, I literally walked by every day, so it's sort of ingrained in my consciousness," Cutright said. "I knew it was the Health and Human Services campus, and I fortunately had no need to access it for services, but I always felt like that setback with the three buildings and the crescent driveway was aesthetically pleasing."

He recalled attending a series of three public meetings the county held, starting in late 2016, to gather input on early plans to build housing at the site. The meetings, he said, were mostly held in the cafeteria of the now-closed Harvest Middle School — also now a site of interest for potential affordable housing development — over a few months. Register reporting from the time indicates that the county was trying to figure out how to fit 190 to 220 apartments and townhouses onto the site.

"The final meeting was on a Saturday at the site itself, a lot of people turned out," Cutright said. "It became clear the county was, I think, trying to see if they could gain public support for completely razing the site in its entirety, and maximizing the housing potential."

Cutright said that, at the meetings, there were people who supported that idea of getting rid of all the buildings to build housing and those who were against it — or who were worried about it — for various reasons.

Many representatives from the wine and hospitality industries were at the meetings as well, Cutright said, and they had interest in the possibility of building housing for their workforce.

But there was a hitch in any plans to demolish the historic buildings: then-Napa City Councilmember Juliana Inman pointed out at the first of the meetings that the three buildings could be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, and that proposing to demolish them could lead to a lawsuit under the California Environmental Quality Act, according to Cutright.

The Napa County Landmarks board eventually made a move to try and secure the National Registry Designation — an effort they hired consultant and now-landmarks board member Kara Brunzell for — which Cutright said they were ultimately successful in receiving.