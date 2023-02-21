Vacaville tourism bureau offers help to visitors with disabilities

Visit Vacaville has adopted an international program that aims to help people with disabilities that may not be apparent to others.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program provides green lanyards to people who wish to signal to others they have a nonvisible disability and may need a helping hand, understanding or more time when shopping, traveling or engaging in other public activities.

Wearers of the lanyard may have a disability such as autism, chronic pain, dementia, anxiety, a brain injury, mobility issues after a recent surgery or another hidden disability for which they would like to be seen, according to the program.

Visit Vacaville is offering lanyards and business card-sized sunflower cards to both residents and visitors at the Visit Vacaville offices and throughout the city’s participating hotel properties. Hotels and other businesses will undergo training on how to assist sunflower wearers, the tourism agency states on its website.