Vice president with Jackson Family Wines wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Read more profiles of this year’s Forty Under 40 winners here .

A native of Hawaii, Shaun Kajiwara has pioneered a successful career in the North Bay, particularly in the wine industry.

The University of Washington alumni, with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry, has worked with Jackson Family Wines of Santa Rosa for the past 15 years where he serves as vice president of farming.

Additionally, seven years ago Kajiwara founded MCF4 Solutions, LLC, a farm labor contractor that provides labor for vineyards. He is the owner of Tributary Hotel and Ōkta Restaurant, based in Oregon.

Kajiwara takes pride in his ability to run a profitable business, including the running and founding two of his own. He says that he loves working with the talented team at Jackson Family Wines where he says his job responsibilities are to grow quality wine from Jackson’s north coast vineyards.

In his free time, Kajiwara enjoys cycling, kayaking, and outdoor adventures with his wife and three children.

The entrepreneur hopes to bring in more profit for Jackson Family Wines and his businesses in the next year, and beyond that, he hopes to continue to lead the company’s regenerative farming imitative.

Naturally, he looks up to Barbara Banke, chairman and proprietor of Jackson Family Wines; he admires her entrepreneurial spirit and the way that she empowers people.

Kajiwara views government regulation as one his greatest professional challenges.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“I don’t think it matters what age you are, business requires continuous learning and hard work!”