Wanted in Wine Country: More rail connections, less traffic to tourist destinations

As progressive as California is in so many ways, moving people around in an efficient manner isn’t one of its strengths. Case in point: the state’s limited rail service.

This creates a conundrum for North Bay tourism leaders who are conscientious of the negative environmental impact of more cars on the road, as well as the headaches of sitting in traffic. Add to that the difficulty for tourists to reach the popular destinations by car that lured them to Wine Country in the first place.

“We will always encourage people to use trains and public transportation as much as they can. It cuts down on emissions and in other ways keeps Sonoma County sustainable,” said Claudia Vecchio, president and CEO of Sonoma County Tourism. “Sometimes it’s difficult for travelers to figure how to incorporate those aspects into their trips.”

To help educate folks, her agency in January released an Instagram reel telling people about the public transit option from Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport. Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s SMART Connect, a small on-demand bus, takes people from the airport to the nearest SMART train station, and vice versa.

SMART stations Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit connects the North Bay through these stations: Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport Santa Rosa North Santa Rosa Downtown Rohnert Park Cotati Petaluma Downtown Novato San Marin Novato Downtown Novato Hamilton Marin Civic Center San Rafael Larkspur Windsor (under construction) Petaluma North (under construction) Healdsburg (planned) Cloverdale (planned) Source: SMART

SMART has 12 stations in the two-county area. Plans are in the works books to build stations in Novato and as far north as Cloverdale.

Vecchio believes as the number of SMART train stations increase, and if future Amtrak bus routes were added, it would be ideal if they were within walking distance to Sonoma County’s popular town centers like downtown Santa Rosa and its nearby Railroad Square, Healdsburg Plaza, Old Downtown Windsor and Sonoma Plaza in the city of Sonoma.

Because rail service is limited in the North Bay, it’s not at the top of local tourism officials’ lists of transportation options to tout.

“Expanded service from Amtrak or even BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) would be a welcome topic among vested parties, but at this point I am not aware of any such discussion on the table,” said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

Napa’s tourism agency, however, does reference rail travel in its 2023 and 2024 visitor guide magazines.

The current edition says, “Whether traveling from the Bay Area, the Central Valley or Bakersfield, Amtrak San Joaquins can get you to Napa Valley. Arrive at downtown Napa’s Soscol Gateway Transit Center in no time.”

Gallagher added, “In addition to the Amtrak San Joaquins service, the San Francisco–Vallejo ferry service is a very convenient mode of transportation for those travelers specifically coming in from the city.”

Amtrak connections in California Some long-distance routes in California – California Zephyr (daily between San Francisco Bay Area, Reno, Salt Lake City, Denver, Omaha and Chicago) – Coast Starlight (daily between Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Eugene, Portland, and Seattle) – Southwest Chief (daily between Los Angeles, Flagstaff, Albuquerque, Topeka and Chicago) – Sunset Limited (thrice weekly between Los Angeles, Maricopa, El Paso, San Antonio, Houston, New Orleans and Orlando; currently suspended east of New Orleans) – Texas Eagle (daily Chicago between St. Louis, Little Rock, Dallas and San Antonio, with thrice weekly through car service on the Sunset Limited to Los Angeles) California-supported Amtrak routes – Capitol Corridor (nine round trips daily between San Jose, Oakland, Sacramento and Auburn) – Pacific Surfliner (10 round-trips daily between San Diego, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo) – San Joaquins (six round-trips daily between Oakland, Sacramento, Fresno and Bakersfield) For fiscal year 2023, ridership on the Pacific Surfliner was 1.53 million, a 7.1% decrease from 1.63 million in fiscal 2022. The Capitol Corridor saw a 36.7% increase in ridership from 2022 (674,039) to 2023 (921,112). San Joaquins ridership increased 19.3% from 2022 (710,051) to 2023 (847,364). Source: Amtrak

North Bay options

Speaking of Vallejo, visitors to Solano County have access to two Amtrak stations. Amtrak’s Fairfield–Vacaville station in Fairfield, which runs along the Capitol Corridor line, opened in November 2017. The Suisun–Fairfield station in Suisun City opened more than 100 years ago, in 1914.