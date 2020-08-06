Sonoma’s Willie Bird Turkeys sold to California poultry farm

Sonoma Valley lost one of its iconic non-vineyard agricultural businesses earlier this summer when Willie Bird Turkeys was sold to Diestel Family Ranch of Sonora. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Willie Bird’s processing plant in Schellville at 23250 Maffei Rd. has closed its doors, and the once-bustling 7.5 acre property is now vacant. The site was not a part of the acquisition. While the plant is closed currently, Heidi Diestel said that she is not aware of the Benedettis’ plans for it going forward.

“I picked up my last order in Schellville after 32 years on Monday with tears in my eyes,” said Sonoma chef Sheana Davis, who sells prepared dishes made with Willie Bird smoked turkey and smoked duck at her Epicurean Connection. “It’s the end of an era.”

A fourth-generation rancher, Willie Benedetti began selling Willie Bird Turkeys in 1963 at age 14. As family lore goes, he raised 500 turkeys as part of a Future Farmers of America (FFA) project while a freshman at Sonoma Valley High School. He graduated from SVHS in 1967, and then attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

In its heyday, the poultry farm raised 85,000 turkeys a year, most on a 400-acre ranch just east of Santa Rosa, and Chuck Williams of Williams-Sonoma would stop by the Schellville plant to hand-select the holiday turkeys sold by his company.

Benedetti died in 2018 at age 69.

Heidi Diestel said that her family and the Benedettis are longtime friends and she describes the two companies as like-minded.

“Over the years, we have shared our admiration for Willie's masterful smoking ways,” said Diestel. “After he passed, we expressed our condolences and kept in touch with the family, letting them know that we'd be honored to acquire the brand and keep Willie's legacy alive.”

Founded in 1949, Diestel is one of the most recognizable natural-raised turkey brands in the U.S. Willie Bird turkeys, smoked duck and other poultry offerings will continue to be sold under the Willie Bird brand name, under the Diestel umbrella.

“From one farming family to another, we take pride in the opportunity to keep his legacy alive and honor Willie by supplying his loyal following with exceptional bacon, deli meats, smoked chicken, and smoked duck,” said Diestel. “We want to make Willie proud.”

A staff member at the Schellville smoking, trimming and packing plant, which had been in operation for 50 years, said that Willie Bird’s employees had all been offered jobs at Diestel operations in Tuolumne, a fact confirmed by Heidi Diestel. Most chose to stay in Sonoma County and have found other work.

As for Willie Bird’s Restaurant in Santa Rosa, it was sold by the Benedetti family in 2019 and is now known as the Bird. The Willie Bird retail store and deli at 5350 Sebastopol Rd. in Santa Rosa remains and is being operated by Diestel, with the help of some longtime Willie Bird team members.

