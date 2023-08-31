Gallo buys Napa Valley’s Massican

E & J Gallo has announced the purchase of Massican, a unicorn with its white-wine-only brand in Napa Valley where cabernet dominates the landscape. The purchase price was not disclosed.

This purchase comes on the heels of Gallo’s purchase of Rombauer, another Napa Valley winery and one of the most popular chardonnay producers in the U.S.

Founded by Dan Petroski, Massican produces Mediterranean-inspired wines, some from rare Italian grapes like Ribolla Gialla, Tocai Friulano and Falanghina. The wines in the Massican lineup are high in acid and low in alcohol, a counterpoint to the richer style Rombauer’s chardonnay profile.

Petroski does not own vineyards, a winery or a tasting room, so the sale features the brand and the remaining 2022 inventory. As part of the deal, the founder will continue in his role as winemaker.

Launching the brand in 2009, Petroski was inspired by Italian wines, and his brand met with success. Three wines from his inaugural lineup were included in the French Laundry’s wine list.

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.