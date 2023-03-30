Photos: North Bay Business Journal’s business symposium on tools for building a multi-generational workforce

Baby boomers, Generation X, millennials and Generation Z can thrive together in a multi-generational workplace and managing them for success was the subject of a business symposium held Tuesday at Flamingo Resort & Spa in Santa Rosa.

Keynote speaker Jeff Butler delivered insights into the motivations and communication styles of the four different generations and strategies for managing them, including the most common reasons for conflict in the workplace.

