What the president says: “While our locations and services are spread over hundreds of miles, we put great effort into building a rewarding environment for our 39-member team,” said President Nicole Serres. “Working with executives and company leaders intimately involved in our daily operations and culture, we are passionate about creating a best place to work for all employees — those we place and those we hire at Star. We want happy employees who feel supported and engaged on all levels.”

What makes it a “Best Place to Work”: Internal vacant positions and future openings are discussed at town hall meetings. Company sponsored events include staff appreciation month, anniversary and birthday celebrations, year-end awards, quarterly and annual top producers’ luncheons, plus company dinners, lunches, competitions, and outings. Basic benefits include three levels of Kaiser medical plans, PTO, paid holidays, birthdays and volunteer time, FSA (for medical/dependent care), and a 401(k) matching program, along with tuition reimbursement and referral bonuses. Through formal programs and training, Star ensures that everyone is deeply engaged and understands business practices, the company’s culture, vision and core values. Monthly meetings are held on the state of the business and outlook for the future. Results and successes are recognized on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

What employees say: "There is genuine concern for employees and decisions are made based on ethics, not just profitability."

St. Francis Winery and Vineyards

THIRTEEN-TIME WINNER

Company profile: St. Francis Winery & Vineyards has a 52 year history producing award-winning wines from mountain and valley vineyards throughout the region. The 100% certified sustainable producer hosts events such as a Tina Turner Musical, Blessing of the Animals fundraiser for the Humane Society, and the Art of the Harvest Wine and Food Journey Across Sonoma County.

What the CEO says: “We would not be where we are today without the dedication, work ethic and commitment to excellence of our 125 employees,” said CEO Rick Bonitati. “We value their contributions and are dedicated to providing the training and resources necessary to enable them to achieve the highest level of performance.”

What makes it a “Best Place to Work”: The average employee tenure is 12 years. Half of upper management is women or minorities. St. Francis makes every effort to promote internally based on merit and seniority. Employees receive wine discounts and PTO to volunteer in the community for a Day of Service, honoring founder Joe Martin, to donate labor, equipment and goods to aid a nonprofit, school, park or group home. A new project is selected each year to benefit local children, families or the environment. St. Francis supports many nonprofits and schools. Benefits include 10 holidays, 13 to 25 days of PTO, company paid life insurance and AD &, LTD, 401(k), a 529 college savings plan and pet insurance, along with medical, dental and vision coverage. Internal events also include employee appreciation and harvest lunches, and a holiday party. Candid feedback and input from employees is a critical aspect of St. Francis’ culture.

What employees say: "Management doesn't just talk the talk, they walk the walk when it comes to caring for their people as well as caring for the community."

Summit State Bank

FOURTEEN-TIME WINNER

Company profile: Summit is a community bank with $1.1 billion in assets, five branch locations, and 114 employees. In 2006, Summit State Bank became a publicly traded company on Nasdaq recognized by the symbol SSBI.

What the CEO says: “As a community focused bank, we have been instrumental in creating long-term positive changes for individuals and businesses by providing specialized products and creating personalized relationships that help our customers achieve success,” said President and CEO Brian Reed.

“We value and respect our employees while making every effort to create a work environment that favorably impacts the employee experience, which, in turn, creates a strong company culture. Our employees care about each other, a sentiment that transcends to our customers and community.”

What makes it a “Best Place to Work”: Summit employees look for opportunities to plan special days, such as sports days and take-your-dog-to-work day. The bank’s Employee Activity Committee plans events including a black-tie gala for employees and large-scale employee appreciation celebrations year around. Summit takes its responsibility to give back to the community seriously. The CEO serves on the boards of Free to Be, Rotary Club of Santa Rosa East/West, and Children and Family Circle. Other team members also serve on local nonprofit boards. Employees participate in the Summit Day of Service and receive a paid workday off to volunteer for the organization of their choice. Summit’s culture of caring is defined by the bank’s Summit Way of Service standards outlining how employees interact with each other, with customers, and the community. Employees receive basic medical/wellness benefits (plus chiropractic and acupuncture insurance), financial product discounts, bonuses, commissions, vacations starting at 3-weeks/year, education benefits, HAS, Life/LTD, AD & and 401(k) with employer match, and paid holidays.