Discover why these 105 North Bay companies are Best Places to Work in 2023
Greetings to all, and a warm welcome to our annual special segment dedicated to recognizing this year's recipients of the prestigious North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards. It is with great pleasure that I direct your attention to the companies singled out for these accolades. Their distinction stems primarily from the viewpoints of their employees and the exceptional workplace culture they foster.
The North Bay Business Journal's ability to celebrate these remarkable achievers is made possible through the unwavering support of our local business community. We reaffirm our commitment to serving businesses across the core counties we reach through both print and online platforms, namely Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Sonoma, and Solano.
Our dedication to providing pertinent business news encompassing regional trends, events, and influential personalities remains resolute. Our team of reporters and event coordinators is dedicated to keeping you well-informed, connected, and jubilant in your successes. This brings us to the heart of this special edition.
Our esteemed company awardees emerged following an exhaustive process that involved analyzing over 7,600 employee surveys. The journey commenced in March, and from those efforts, we identified 105 distinguished winners. The selection process was predicated on the results of the employee surveys, their active participation, insightful comments, and comprehensive employer submissions.
This extensive process unfolds over several months, spanning from March until August, culminating in this grand presentation and an in-person awards gala on Sept. 13 at the Graton Resort and Casino. This marks the 18th installment of the Best Places to Work program. In the inaugural year, 24 exceptional entities were recognized. Contrastingly, this year's iteration boasts a roster of 105 honorees. This remarkable growth is a testament to the outstanding employees, commendable workplace practices, nurturing culture, as well as adept management and ownership.
As you delve into each company's profile, you'll observe that employee feedback remains anonymous. The significance of these candid appraisals is invaluable. Organizations can glean insights into their strengths, pinpoint areas for enhancement, and assess their readiness for the future workforce.
Anticipation is high as we look forward to convening at our forthcoming Best Places to Work celebration on Sept. 13, generously sponsored by Exchange Bank and BBSI. This occasion presents a splendid opportunity to honor the business community, renew connections, and extend well-deserved congratulations to the winners.
―Lorez Bailey, North Bay Business Journal publisher
Profiles of this year’s Best Places to Work
By Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal
2023 winners
- Abbey, Weitzenberg, Warren & Emery
- Adobe Associates Inc.
- All Weather Architectural Aluminum
- Anova Education and Behavior Consultation, Inc.
- Arrow Benefits Group
- Becoming Independent
- Beyers Costin Simon PC
- BKF Engineers
- Boisset Collection
- BPM LLP
- Carlile•Macy
- Central Valley
- Charles Schwab Corporation
- Child Parent Institute
- Chop’s Teen Club
- Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
- Committee On The Shelterless (COTS)
- Community First Credit Union
- Community Support Network
- Corcoran Icon Properties
- Cornerstone Properties
- Dal Poggetto & Company LLP
- DesCor Builders
- DH Wine Compliance
- Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty
- Dillwood Burkel & Millar, LLP
- Distinguished Vineyards
- Don Sebastiani & Sons
- Earthtone Construction Inc.
- Eleven Engineering, Inc.
- Encore Events Rentals
- Exchange Bank
- Fairweather & Associates, Inc.
- Food for Thought
- Friedemann Goldberg Wargo Hess LLP
- GC Micro Corporation
- General Dynamics Ordinance and Tactical Systems
- George Petersen Insurance Agency
- Ghilotti Bros. Inc.
- Ghirardo CPA
- Goodwill Redwood Empire
- Gusmer Enterprises, Inc.
- Harv 81 USA, Inc.
- Healdsburg Lumber Company
- Hennessy Advisors, Inc.
- Hilton Garden Inn — Sonoma County Airport
- Hogan Land Services
- IDEX Health & Science, LLC
- Intervine Inc.
- InterWest Insurance Services, LLC
- Jackson Family Wines
- Joanna’s Nannies
- Kiosk
- KLH Consulting, Inc.
- Linkenheimer LLP
- Marin Humane
- M.A. Silva USA
- Meritage Medical Network
- Mike’s Bikes (Headlands Ventures LLC)
- MKM & Associates Structural Engineering
- Moss Adams LLP
- Mr. Rooter of Sonoma County
- North Marin Community Services
- Northern Pacific Power Systems
- Nova Group, Inc.
- Oliver’s Market
- Parkpoint Health Club
- Peju Winery
- Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz LLP
- Peterson Mechanical, Inc.
- Pisenti & Brinker LLP
- Poppy Bank
- PsychStrategies, Inc.
- Redwood Credit Union
- Redwood Empire Schools Insurance Group (RESIG)
- Scott Laboratories
- Scott Technology Group
- Sequoia Senior Solutions
- Simply Solar
- Siyan Clinical Corporation
- Smith Dollar PC
- Soiland Co., Inc.
- Sonoma Clean Power Authority
- Sonoma County Family YMCA Camps
- Sonoma Jet Center
- Sonoma Land Trust
- Sonoma Technology, Inc.
- Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP
- Star Staffing
- St. Francis Winery and Vineyards
- Summit State Bank
- Summit Technology Group
- Summit Engineering, Inc.
- TLC Child and Family Services
- TLCD Architecture
- Traditional Medicinals
- Vital Energy Solutions
- Vivalon
- W. Bradley Electric
- Wealthspire Advisors
- West Coast Fire & Water
- Willow Creek Wealth Management, Inc.
- WRA, Inc.
- WX Brands
- YWCA Sonoma County
Abbey, Weitzenberg, Warren & Emery
THIRD-TIME WINNER