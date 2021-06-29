Meet 11 North Bay professional women making a difference in 2021

Welcome to this year’s selection of female leaders whose contributions have earned them recognition as North Bay Business Journal Women in Business Awards winners for 2021.

Lorraine Aho, partner, Aho & Associates Financial Forensics, Sonoma

Lisa Federici, CEO, Scansite, San Rafael Page

Jill Ziedrich Gaylor, president, Healdsburg Lumber Company, Healdsburg

Erin Gore, co-founder and CEO, Garden Society, Cloverdale

Kendal Hamann, M.D., assistant physician in chief, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center

Benita McLarin, director of the Marin County Health and Human Services Department, San Rafael

Erin Neal, chief administrative officer, Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation – North, Santa Rosa

Deirdre Thompson, senior vice president for virtual service delivery, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa

Alina Varona, dean for career education and workforce development, College of Marin, Novato

The women recognized for their accomplishments June 23 at this Business Journal virtual event, underwritten by Wells Fargo:

Other winners

Here are other Women in Business Awards winners, including what their nominators thought made them worthy of recognition.

Lindsey Hickman, CEO, The Barn and Pantry, Dixon

“Lindsey offers amazing community classes and events that was bringing together our town on a weekend basis prior to the pandemic,” wrote a nominator.

“She brings a new updated thought process to what Dixon and Solano county need - more interaction with our amazing agricultural community in this area. We have some of the best farmers in world within our 100 miles radius and she brought to light how many we have access to.“

Cecily Stock, head of school, San Domenico, San Anselmo

“Cecily has shown industry peers that change can happen even in a 171-year old institution, and end up not just surviving, but thriving,” wrote a nominator. “Note that one of the Dominican Sisters who assured her they would not blame her if the school closed down, now thanks Cecily for saving the school.”