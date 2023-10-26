Photos: Diversity in Business Awards event in Santa Rosa
Check out this photo gallery from North Bay Business Journal’s Diversity in Business Awards event held at The Backdrop venue at Becoming Independent in Santa Rosa on Wednesday.
PROFILES: Read about this year’s winners.
The Individual Award is for those who create a positive impact through their work. They will be honored for their contributions to business as they empower those around them in the workplace or their community.
The Company Award honors organizations that show a commitment to opportunity for employees of any demographic, an exemplary dedication to diversity, equity and belonging.
Individual Award winners
- Khalid Acheckzai, CEO and president, Poppy Bank, Santa Rosa
- Carson Amiral, financial adviser, Northwestern Mutual, Santa Rosa
- Rosario Avila, senior benefits adviser and Spanish Language Division lead, Arrow Benefits Group, Petaluma
- Cinthya Cisneros, CEO, La Cheve Bakery & Brews, Napa
- Shany Cruz, vice president of acquisitions, Intervine, Napa
- Alexis Frausto, Dutton Santa Rosa branch manager, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa
- Rupa Jack, executive director, Morgan Stanley, Napa
- Mishel Kaufman, chief administrative and risk officer, Redwood Credit Union
- Christopher Kren-Mora, president and director of marketing, Sonoma County Pride; CEO, Feisty Media Inc.
- Denee Locke, professional artist, Becoming Independent, Santa Rosa
- Sarah A. Lynn, partner in charge, BPM LLP, Fairfield
- Mariana G. Martinez, CEO, MGM PhD Consulting LLC; director, Mendocino College CAMP; and trustee, Santa Rosa Junior College
- Chase Overholt, director of development, Positive Images, Santa Rosa
- Pedro Toledo, chief administrative officer, Petaluma Health Center
- Ruth Wilson, branch manager, Tri Counties Bank, Santa Rosa
Company Award winners
- 4Cs Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
- Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
- Graton Resort and Casino, Rohnert Park
- Hernandez Realty Co., Guerneville
- MCE, San Rafael
- North Marin Community Services, Novato
- Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, Santa Rosa
- Sonoma County Library, Rohnert Park
- The Spahr Center, Corte Madera
- Summit State Bank, Santa Rosa
- Tekberry, Santa Rosa
- TLC Child and Family Services, Sebastopol
Historically, the North Bay Business Journal has annually hosted the Latino and Pride business leadership awards events. However, with the goal of celebrating inclusivity, the Diversity in Business Awards were created to honor and recognize all demographic backgrounds and areas of diversity.
Nominations started in late July from members of the business community throughout the North Bay for company leaders or organizations.
Presenting partners for the event were Redwood Credit Union, Comcast, and Graton Resort and Casino. Gold-level partners were Exchange Bank and DPF Law, and Silver partner is the YMCA. Venue partner was The Backdrop at Becoming Independent.