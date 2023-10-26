Photos: Diversity in Business Awards event in Santa Rosa

Check out this photo gallery from North Bay Business Journal’s Diversity in Business Awards event held at The Backdrop venue at Becoming Independent in Santa Rosa on Wednesday.

PROFILES: Read about this year’s winners.

The Individual Award is for those who create a positive impact through their work. They will be honored for their contributions to business as they empower those around them in the workplace or their community.

The Company Award honors organizations that show a commitment to opportunity for employees of any demographic, an exemplary dedication to diversity, equity and belonging.

Individual Award winners

Khalid Acheckzai, CEO and president, Poppy Bank, Santa Rosa

Carson Amiral, financial adviser, Northwestern Mutual, Santa Rosa

Rosario Avila, senior benefits adviser and Spanish Language Division lead, Arrow Benefits Group, Petaluma

Cinthya Cisneros, CEO, La Cheve Bakery & Brews, Napa

Shany Cruz, vice president of acquisitions, Intervine, Napa

Alexis Frausto, Dutton Santa Rosa branch manager, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa

Rupa Jack, executive director, Morgan Stanley, Napa

Mishel Kaufman, chief administrative and risk officer, Redwood Credit Union

Christopher Kren-Mora, president and director of marketing, Sonoma County Pride; CEO, Feisty Media Inc.

Denee Locke, professional artist, Becoming Independent, Santa Rosa

Sarah A. Lynn, partner in charge, BPM LLP, Fairfield

Mariana G. Martinez, CEO, MGM PhD Consulting LLC; director, Mendocino College CAMP; and trustee, Santa Rosa Junior College

Chase Overholt, director of development, Positive Images, Santa Rosa

Pedro Toledo, chief administrative officer, Petaluma Health Center

Ruth Wilson, branch manager, Tri Counties Bank, Santa Rosa

Company Award winners

4Cs Sonoma County, Santa Rosa

Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa

Graton Resort and Casino, Rohnert Park

Hernandez Realty Co., Guerneville

MCE, San Rafael

North Marin Community Services, Novato

Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Library, Rohnert Park

The Spahr Center, Corte Madera

Summit State Bank, Santa Rosa

Tekberry, Santa Rosa

TLC Child and Family Services, Sebastopol

Historically, the North Bay Business Journal has annually hosted the Latino and Pride business leadership awards events. However, with the goal of celebrating inclusivity, the Diversity in Business Awards were created to honor and recognize all demographic backgrounds and areas of diversity.

Nominations started in late July from members of the business community throughout the North Bay for company leaders or organizations.

Presenting partners for the event were Redwood Credit Union, Comcast, and Graton Resort and Casino. Gold-level partners were Exchange Bank and DPF Law, and Silver partner is the YMCA. Venue partner was The Backdrop at Becoming Independent.