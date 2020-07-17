Contracting in a crisis: 16 voices of Northern California builders about coronavirus impact on the industry’s future

North Bay general contractors face new job safety guidelines to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Business Journal asked top executives of the largest local companies about what’s changed in their project pipelines since the beginning of this year because of the pandemic. Here’s why they still see bright spots for the future of the industry.

Robert Cantu of Western Builders, Santa Rosa

Robert Cantu

President

Western Builders

1400 N. Dutton Ave., #19, Santa Rosa 95401

707 542-3213

westernbuilders.info

How much revenue growth are you anticipating this year? What is contributing to that?

$10 milllion. Backlog of project commencing.

What are the three biggest challenges facing your business this year? What are you doing to overcome them?

Escalating building codes. Rising costs of materials and labor.

What is the outlook for your construction specialty in the region?

It expected to remain stable for select markets. Hospitality will not trend well.

How much has the coronavirus pandemic changed the forecast from the beginning of the year?

It is still early to tell but hospitality and tourism associated work will trend down over the next five years.

Beyond the COVID-19 safety protocols common to all industries, how much has the pandemic affected your operations?

It has forced some beneficial efficiencies in permitting and inspections for some jurisdictions. A welcomed change. Job site protocols have dampened some efficiencies and has raised costs to comply.

What are your biggest jobs right now? What's interesting about them? Redwood Credit Union

Mark Davis, president, Wright Contracting (WRIGHT CONTRACTING) March 3, 2017

Mark Davis

President

Wright Contracting

3020 Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa 95407

707-528-1172

www.wrightcontracting.com

How much revenue growth are you anticipating this year? What is contributing to that?

We are not expecting growth this year.

Our goal is to maintain our current revenue and overall staffing, and not pursue work just to show growth. We have a strong backlog of work for which we will provide service to the standard our clients have come to expect.

What are the three biggest challenges facing your business this year? What are you doing to overcome them?

1.The requirement/desire for people to work from home, or not conduct in-person contact.

In my career, construction has always been a face-to-face, hands-on type of industry that requires all parties to meet, collaborate and resolve issues as they arise. The inability or unwillingness to collaborate other than through the virtual platform, I feel has added another impediment to an already rapidly changing method of doing business.

2. Quickly absorbing and adapting to the rapidly changing information coming at us about COVID-19 and implementing protocol and safety measures has certainly been the greatest challenge in recent months.

We are committed to the safety of our employees and everyone else who enters our job sites, so ensuring that training, equipment, documentation and cleaning supplies are in place on every site has been critical.

3.The uncertainty generated by the pandemic and its effect on the economy has created a certain level of hesitation by some of the owners we are working with on hospitality-related projects.

Owners are taking a very cautious approach to furthering design and starting some projects until there is a clearer picture of the pandemic and its effect on the economy.

What is the outlook for your construction specialty in the region?

Fortunately, we do not have a singular specialty or target market for the types of construction projects we perform.

We try to stay diverse so that when the economy changes and/or we are challenged with things like the current pandemic, there will be certain types of projects that will continue, and we hope to be in position to offer experience in that particular type of construction.

How much has the coronavirus pandemic changed the forecast from the beginning of the year?

Fortunately, much of our backlog was previously funded and permitted work, so our forecast for the balance of this year has not been drastically affected.

We are however detecting some hesitation from owners, especially in the hospitality industry, about the viability of their project in the immediate future.

Beyond the COVID-19 safety protocols common to all industries, how much has the pandemic affected your pipeline of projects, job scheduling, pricing, permit and inspection time frames, financing, etc.?

The pandemic has certainly presented challenges in most every aspect of construction. Fortunately for Wright, our pipeline of projects has not been affected as some of the other aspects described.