North Bay business briefs from Ultragenyx, Wine Industry Expo, College of Marin and more

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for rare and ultra-rare diseases announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Dojolvi (triheptanoin) as a source of calories and fatty acids for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with molecularly confirmed long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD). They are a group of rare, lifelong and life-threatening genetic disorders in which the body is unable to convert long-chain fatty acids into energy.

Ultragenyx expects Dojolvi to be available to patients in the next 30 days. To support access, Ultragenyx’s UltraCare program helps patients and caregivers understand insurance coverage and assists them in finding financial support for Ultragenyx medicines, including Dojolvi, and for the administration of them. Dedicated in-house UltraCare Guides are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time at 888-756-8657.

—

With the coronavirus pandemic, major wine industry conferences in California have been evaluating whether to continue with plans for in-person events several months from now.

The 2020 Wine Industry Expo Trade Show & Conference is still on track to be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, according to organizer Wine Industry Network.

“Different localities are currently experiencing varying levels of success and failure in containing the spread of COVID-19, and it seems to be changing on a daily/weekly basis,” wrote network founder George Christie on July 15. “However, we are optimistic and believe there is sufficient time between now and December 3rd for the North Coast community to get the spread under control, so that we can proceed safely with the WIN Expo, and as of today, we are not planning to cancel or postpone this year’s show.“

Wine Industry Network intends to release an update after Labor Day on whether the WIN Expo will proceed as planned.

But organizers of the 2021 Unified Wine & Grape Symposium announced the event will be presented online as a virtual conference on Jan. 26–28, 2021. In addition, the Unified will host a virtual trade show throughout the three days, with an additional half day on Friday morning, Jan. 29, 2021. The Unified was scheduled to occur on Jan. 12 – 14, 2021, at the Cal Expo grounds.

“First and foremost, the Unified Symposium is about serving the interests of the people who make the wine industry so special. The decision to host the event online comes at a great cost, but the welfare of our attendees, exhibitors and the people of California is our greatest priority,” said John Aguirre, CAWG president. Aguirre added, “We will deliver an excellent event online and provide the quality of service our attendees and stakeholders expect.”

—

College of Marin, along with 63 other community colleges, has joined the California Community College Equity Leadership Alliance to confront racial inequities within their educational system.

This alliance was started by Shaun Harper, Ph.D., at University of Southern California’s Race and Equity Center to support community colleges in addressing issues of racial and educational inequities. Harper began the alliance in Los Angeles in January and launched the initiative statewide in the wake of mass protests fueled by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

—

Sonoma County Energy Independence Program (SCEIP), has been approved for an interest rate reduction from 7% to 5.99%. The program has funded thousands of projects since 2009, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing jobs countywide. Earlier this year, the program expanded and now includes a resiliency component for property owners to fortify their buildings against disasters, ultimately reducing more emissions and further working toward climate-saving efforts.

For more information about the program and how it can be used to finance the purchase and installation of more than 100 improvements including solar panels, battery back-up technology, windows, roofing, siding, fire hardening, and earthquake safety features, call 707-565-6470 or email GSenergy@sonoma-county.org.

—

The Napa Valley Vintners has launched a matchmaking webpage that connects job seekers with Napa Valley winemaking teams looking to hire this harvest season.

In a typical year, Napa Valley’s harvest intern positions are largely sought out by international applicants. With the interruption of international travel, and a freeze on J-1 educational exchange visas related to Covid-19, winemakers are optimisitc that workforce needs will be filled by local talent.