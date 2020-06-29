I think we are in a unique position here in Sonoma County. We experienced the Tubbs Fire in 2017 and the Kincaid Fire in 2019. We’ve learned so much through middle of the night evacuations, the challenges of rebuilding, and most importantly the character and strength of our community.

In these moments, I learned the value of thinking on your feet, trusting your gut, and not second-guessing yourself. I’ve applied every lesson learned from the fires to the new challenges we face with the pandemic and shelter in place. I will always remember to live in the moment, be thankful for my health, my job, my home and my family.

I will say ‘yes ‘ when my daughter asks to run the bases one more time after softball practice and I will read yet one more story at bedtime.

If an idea strikes me, I’m not going to put it off until tomorrow, next month or next year. You never know what tomorrow will bring. Our community will thrive. We are resilient.

Also, what ways do you think it will change the way you go about your career and your business?

I don’t think I will ever forget this time in our lives or the last three years for that matter. I’m going to be present in every moment, be open to change and creative solutions.

And when it comes to the COVID-19 issue, what are some the lessons learned for the business community?

We have to be more flexible and creative in how we approach work-flow and productivity. Now is our opportunity to think outside of the box.

I think we all knew a shift to a virtual working environment was coming, but talk about jumping into the deep end in one fell swoop. Exploring different ways to communicate, engage and embrace technology while maintaining the quality and importance of human interaction will be so important. I think we all have experienced WebEx/Zoom fatigue.

Can you imagine the stories we will tell future generations?

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

I’ve faced the common stereotypes from being the only female in the room, to being too young or the less seasoned person in the room.

Ironically, my time in the cockpit of an airplane taught me to have confidence, trust my gut and share my knowledge and experience with others. I’ve learned to let my work, dedication and compassion speak for itself.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

Health care as we know it will continue to evolve and the role of consultants will be tested even more than we are today.

We need more transparency when it comes to health care. The insurance industry has been slower to embrace technology and while it’s improving it still needs to change. COVID 19 and future administrations will play a huge part in the next phase of the health care delivery system.

Who was your most important mentor?

I have two. My mentor in life is my grandfather. He was a passionate social worker and took his turn in the business world running a turkey ranch in Orland, CA.

He was a dedicated family man and served as both my father figure and grandfather for most of my life. He defied every stereotype of the elderly population. Between the ages of 85 and 90, he traveled the world and saw the pyramids of Egypt, went on safari in Africa twice, zip lined in Costa Rica, and stood on the Great Wall of China.

He is no longer with us physically, but his spirit is with me and inspires me daily.

The second title of mentor goes to my clients, many of whom I have and still work with since my early days in the brokerage world. They have taught me about all of the amazing industries and nuances we have in Sonoma County.

From them, I have learned what is important to CEO’s, CFO’s, HR Professionals and the individuals they employ. I am forever grateful they trust me to guide them through this crazy world of employee benefits.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

Be true to yourself, follow your passion, and it’s okay if your vision changes along the way. Remember ‘no’ is not defeat or the end of a dream, it’s a motivator and gentle reminder that there are many paths to success. Embrace the journey, you’re up for the challenge.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: Steve Jobs and Elon Musk

Typical day at the office: There isn’t a typical day at the office – that’s why I love my job as much as I do.

Each day brings different challenges – one minute I’m negotiating a tough renewal or trying to find more savings to meet a magical budget number, the next I’m working with my team to revamp a presentation or solve a challenging claim issue, and somewhere along the way I’m researching how new legislation impacts employers and their employee benefit programs.

I call it 360 customer service. I’m learning on a daily basis from my clients, co-workers, peers, community and industry.

Best place to work outside of your office: Meeting with my clients at their place of business.

Current reading: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

Most want to meet: Amelia Earhart

Social media you most use: LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook

Stress relievers: Getting outside and exercising, working in the garden – it’s therapy, spending time with my family, and I adore watching my daughter play softball and basketball. Her passion for life is so refreshing.

Favorite hobbies: Travel, aviation, astronomy, gardening and anything that gets me near water – snorkeling, swimming, kayaking, etc. What tops the list is spending time with my family and watching the world through my daughter’s eyes.

What would parents or significant others say if asked to brag about you?

Full confession, I had no idea how to answer this so I asked my husband and here is what he shared:

‘From a business perspective, I would say that Sama is very client driven. She understands that the number one goal is to provide her clients with excellent customer service.

’She cares about her clients and wants them to succeed on both a professional and personal level. From a personal perspective, Sama is an incredible wife and an amazing mom. Even though she works hard at her job, she works just as hard at home. She's the glue that keeps the house together and running. She does all of this with a soft touch and lots of love.’