12 Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino wineries where you can stay the night

Napa architect Chris D. Craiker, AIA, NCARB (707-224-5060, chris@craiker.com) is regular commentator in North Bay Business Journal. Craiker has expanded his vision to write about more than just buildings. In the past, he has written about the birthplace of wine and the benefits of plant-based roofs.

When visiting wineries as guests or for business or to check out the architecture, there's always the reality-and terror- of driving home in the dark. Finding a place to stay overnight might be daunting.

Maybe one drank too much, or maybe just tired. Many wineries have overnight facilities, although they often fill up quickly. Having a bed-and-breakfast at a winery site is the best option and having authentic character that goes along with that winery’s values creates a special relationship.

I've investigated a few and found many have either humble or fancy hospitality accommodations. Enjoying a California sunset perhaps with a glass of the winery’s vintage can make for a special stay.

Azari Vineyards, Petaluma Gap, Sonoma County

Enjoy the grounds and beautiful hills then settle in to a four-bedroom guesthouse or a comfortable one-bedroom cottage. The Azari family vineyards and winery have a simple vocabulary of stone and stucco to match their unique vision. The family is proud of their vineyard estate and Persian heritage. Unlike another Persian winery in Napa where architecture resist any hint of California character, the Azari’s have worked hard to make their properties blend in with the nature. azarivineyards.com

The Poetry Inn, Calistoga, Napa County

This inn in the Stags Leap District is part of Cliff Lede Vineyards winery experience. The inn provides private rooms with excellent views of the valley and western Mayacamas mountains. The building is newish, and with suites from 950 to 145 square feet, the size of a small suburban house. Set in the Diamond Mountain overlooking 20 acres of vineyards, the building is 90s style and lacks a sense of place. Instead, an out-of-place three-story hotel-like structure greets guests as one approaches. But from the inside, it’s fabulous. poetryinn.com

Blue Rock Winery, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County

The architecture of the buildings is simple as it clings to the hill. The Blue Rock Estate goes back to 1880 and the 100 acres have a classic European history in Alexander Valley as descendants from the legendary Italian-Swiss Colony winery nearby. All the stone was part of Villa Maria winery that closed during the prohibition. The Khan family prides themselves on keeping the ancient traditions of wine making and lifestyle. They even have 130-year-old bocce ball court. www.bluerockvineyard.com

Salvestrin Winery, St. Helena, Napa County

Right on the edge of St. Helena and known for pouring crisp sauvignon blancs and bright reds, this boutique Napa Valley winery invites guests to stay in its 1879 farmhouse-turned-inn, which has lovely Victorian details inside and out. The winery with a relatively new addition is right across the driveway but it all blends together timelessly. The double-decker porch provides great opportunities to enjoy the vineyard vistas. salvestrinwinery.com

Benovia Winery, Santa Rosa, Sonoma County

While their address may be in Santa Rosa, they're as rural as you can get. Located in the Martaella Estate Vineyards provides Chardonay and Pinot Noir. The classic barn design makes the estate feel authentic and deliberate. www.benoviawinery.com

Chateau de Vie, Calistoga, Napa County

Part winery, part bed-and-breakfast and full-time French countryside-style getaway, five separate private rooms and suites are available. A pool in the vineyard and as great back patio for guests to enjoy the vineyard views. www.cdvnapavalley.com

Michel-Schlumberger, Healdsburg, Sonoma County

With two separate vineyards planted on distinctly distinct kinds of soils, Sonoma County’s Michel-Schlumberger developed luxury guest suites at this mission-style estate. An early California-style classic design has developed an impressive range of varietals for a modest winery. Motorized tours are available. michelschlumberger.com

Terra Sávia, Hopland, Mendocino County

Rosé all day (and all night) in this Sanel Valley retreat on the North Coast. The vineyard’s two-bed, two-bath home includes a private pool, spa, and reading enclave. Lovely all year round, winter is especially cozy thanks to the living room’s wood-burning stove. terrasavia.com

Skipstone Winery, Geyserville, Mendocino County

Surrounded by the Mayacamas, this stone covered castle-like structure is just a few miles from the Healdsburg Plaza. An imposing, five-bedroom home is newly open to the general public. Views range from the intimate rustic hills to the vineyards, to the western hills. This might be as close to a French Chateau as one will find in Northern California . skipstonewines.com

Dutton Estate Winery, Sebastopol, Sonoma County

The four-bedroom Winery House at Dutton Estate feels like someone’s real home but the vineyard wraps around entirely, creating a classic Wine Country retreat. The landscape is lush and the vineyards are just across the fence. The architecture is more California Ranch, but the landscape makes it feel like it’s been there forever. duttonestate.com

Testa Ranch, Calpella, Mendocino County

This Mendocino County ranch and winery has been in the Testa family for more than 100 years and is now owned and operated by the fourth and fifth generations. weekend in the three-bedroom, craftsman-style farmhouse built by the ranch’s first settlers. The spacious guesthouse has some impressive features, including a real Finnish sauna, an inviting deck with a hot and cold plunge, and a fire pit overlooking the vineyard. testaranch.com

Jordan Winery, Healdsburg, Sonoma County

While built in the 1970s, among our poorest architectural eras, the building has great charm and classic Bordeaux château character, offering one of the finest overnight experiences in Wine Country. Three French-style guest suites are located on the second story of the Jordan Chateau. In addition to vineyard views, each suite has a king bed and a fireplace. jordanwinery.com

—

I may be a bit biased as an architect, having owned and run a bed-and-breakfast. But staying in a classic vineyard estate with an authentic environment, rich with history and stories, will always make a stay even more memorable. There’s nothing wrong with a contemporary designed environment if it is not a momentary look or fake style. Since pricing changes daily, call or email for availability.