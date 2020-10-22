13 named for North Bay Latino Business Leadership Awards in 2020

The North Bay Business Journal has announced the winners of its 2020 Latino Business Leadership Awards.

The award, in its fifth year, recognizes outstanding leaders in the Latino business community from throughout the North Bay.

Scroll through the gallery above to see this year’s winners.

The winners will be recognized on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at a Business Journal Virtual Event to be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The event is free to the public. Register at www.nbbj.news/latinobiz20.

The underwriter for the Business Journal Virtual Event is Wells Fargo, and the award sponsors are Exchange Bank and Redwood Credit Union.