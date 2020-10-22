Subscribe

13 named for North Bay Latino Business Leadership Awards in 2020

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
October 22, 2020, 7:00AM
The North Bay Business Journal has announced the winners of its 2020 Latino Business Leadership Awards.

The award, in its fifth year, recognizes outstanding leaders in the Latino business community from throughout the North Bay.

The winners will be recognized on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at a Business Journal Virtual Event to be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The event is free to the public. Register at www.nbbj.news/latinobiz20.

The underwriter for the Business Journal Virtual Event is Wells Fargo, and the award sponsors are Exchange Bank and Redwood Credit Union.

