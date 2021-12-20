14 construction projects in Sonoma, Napa, Marin counties recognized by North Bay Business Journal
The North Bay Business Journal is proud to offer a wide cross section of geography as well as businesses and organizations represented in this year’s Top Project award class.
The winners were recognized at a virtual celebration held Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Honorees
Read profiles of these winning projects this year.
- Straus Family Dairy Production Facility, Rohnert Park
- Bacchus Landing, Healdsburg
- Dutton Flats Apartments, Santa Rosa
- Knights Bridge Winery, Sonoma County
- Lytton Rancheria housing, Windsor
- Napa Vault garage condos, Napa
- Novato High School STEM building & performing arts center, Novato
- Oak Pavilion at MarinHealth Medical Center, Greenbrae
- Pepperwood Preserve rebuilding, near Santa Rosa
- Kaiser Permanente’s San Rafael Medical Park Offices, San Rafael
- GE/Haier Appliance Northern California distribution warehouse, Dixon
- Seven Apart Winery hospitality building, Napa Valley
- Alta Madrone affordable apartments
- The Matheson five-story restaurant, Healdsburg