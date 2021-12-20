Subscribe

14 construction projects in Sonoma, Napa, Marin counties recognized by North Bay Business Journal

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 20, 2021, 8:10AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The North Bay Business Journal is proud to offer a wide cross section of geography as well as businesses and organizations represented in this year’s Top Project award class.

The winners were recognized at a virtual celebration held Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Honorees

Read profiles of these winning projects this year.

  • Straus Family Dairy Production Facility, Rohnert Park
  • Bacchus Landing, Healdsburg
  • Dutton Flats Apartments, Santa Rosa
  • Knights Bridge Winery, Sonoma County
  • Lytton Rancheria housing, Windsor
  • Napa Vault garage condos, Napa
  • Novato High School STEM building & performing arts center, Novato
  • Oak Pavilion at MarinHealth Medical Center, Greenbrae
  • Pepperwood Preserve rebuilding, near Santa Rosa
  • Kaiser Permanente’s San Rafael Medical Park Offices, San Rafael
  • GE/Haier Appliance Northern California distribution warehouse, Dixon
  • Seven Apart Winery hospitality building, Napa Valley
  • Alta Madrone affordable apartments
  • The Matheson five-story restaurant, Healdsburg

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette