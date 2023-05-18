2022 Napa County crop report points to continued wine grape market recovery from the fires

Firing up farm officials with prospects of growth, Napa County’s crop report released Tuesday shows an increase in the gross value of 2022 agriculture production totaling more than $894 million.

Succinctly in line with all crops, the majority of that 20% rise in 2022 involves the wine grape crop valued at more than $890 million in this world-renowned wine region.

Is the increase due to value versus volume?

As for the volume covering more than 46,000 acres, the tonnage was up by 10,613 to 131,144 in an 8.8% hike from the prior year. To no surprise, the top varietal was cabernet sauvignon, at more than 24,000 acres dominating over half the tonnage grown. Chardonnay and merlot came in second and third, respectively.

The average price paid per ton for all wine grapes in 2022 was $6.794, a 10.4% hike from the previous year. Covering 1,210 acres in the county, cabernet franc dominated the field as the highest at $10,419 per ton.

The county report is only somewhat aligned with a finding on the North Coast wine grape crop indicating an increase in value by 11.8% for the entire North Coast, according to an earlier analysis by the National Agricultural Statistical Service regarding the California grape crush, as reported earlier in the year by the Business Journal.

Crop reports for Sonoma, Solano and Marin counties have not been released yet. Marin County’s is expected in mid-June. Solano’s is expected in August. Agriculture commissioner offices in Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties indicated the 2022 crop reports will be out “by the end of the year.”

The other delicacy that goes with wine — Napa County’s olive oil — showed its staying power, with 2022’s olive production increasing by 59 tons, a 55% increase. This is despite olive fruit flies making an appearance and challenging weather conditions associated with a record-breaking winter.

But the hope is the torrential rain from this winter will stave off a worse threat for North Bay residents, visitors and businesses — in particular those with acreage to grow crops.

“With wine, we’re consistently seeing a great recovery since the fires, so I think we’re trending in the right direction,” Napa County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas said. “This is great news.”

The biggest recent culprit of local disasters — the raging Glass Fire of September 2020— roared over Napa County, devouring more than 67,000 acres in its wake and taking out more than 1,500 structures. Many were associated with wineries in this prime wine tourism region.

Total ag production has shown the ebb and flow of disaster resistance. In 2017 (the year of the Tubbs Fire), ag production equaled $757.1 million. The following year, it surged to more than $1 billion. In 2019, production values dropped to $943.5 million — only to plummet in 2020 to $465.3 million.

Field crops in 2022 also showed an over 20% year-over-year increase from $292,800 to $374,400. Some of that rise revolved around an increase in hay production as farmers tried to fend off driving far distances for livestock feed. During the drought period, many farmers throughout the North Bay were forced to find an alternative supply for feeding their cows and cattle and other livestock when the local grasses diminished or died.

“It was definitely a concern, Klobas said of the probability of stockpiling among ranchers. “There’s a significant value in (their livestock), so hay was up quite a bit.”

Hay production values skyrocketed from $26,300 in 2021 to $169,400. Acreage in production tripled to 753, and yield doubled to 1.5 tons an acre.

“It’s possible,” Napa County Agriculture Commissioner Tracy Cleveland said of the “hay stockpiling” scenario. “Sometimes, these growers will fallow or plant intermittently.”

Areas in which ag production declined year over year were floral and nursery crops at $120,800 (43% lower YOY), as well as livestock at $1.4 million (16% less) and poultry with “other animal” categories at $576,000, dropping by 53%.

And as always, Cleveland assured the county is also eyeing any infestation of pests.

The county sets traps to capture 17 varieties of pests. And it has a “bug” hotline people can call about various pests they detectin the fields.

Despite a winter that has prompted heavy plant growth, Cleveland insisted no pest has become prevalent. And the worst offender to vineyards, the glassy-winged sharpshooter, is nonexistent so far.

“We’re all about prevention,” she said.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com