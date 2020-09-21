Accessory dwelling units a solution to Wine Country housing crunch? Sept. 23 event explores how-tos

How a small housing unit — built on a single family lot with an existing home — might be an answer to housing in the North Bay will be explored in a webinar Wednesday by the Napa Sonoma ADU Center.

The event will take a virtual look into how to gain permits and build accessory dwelling units with financial support by the Napa Valley Community Foundation with backing from Community Foundation Sonoma County. The event takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s event will focus on a collaboration between the city of Santa Rosa’s chief building official and a senior planner. They join the Napa Sonoma ADU Center to walk viewers through the planning, permitting and building process in Santa Rosa and answer homeowners’ questions live, organizers announced.

It will be followed in October and November by other webinars:

Local and statewide experts will discuss “ADUs 101 for Napa & Sonoma County Homeowners” on Oct. 28.

County of Sonoma’s Permit Sonoma will talk tips for homeowners in unincorporated Sonoma County on Nov. 12.

“Accessory dwelling units are an important way that we can increase much-needed housing for our community. City staff are here to provide ADU guidance and information to homeowners and property owners in the City of Santa Rosa,” stated Santa Rosa Chief Building Official Jesse Oswald in the announcement.

The Napa Sonoma ADU Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating homeowners in Napa and Sonoma counties about how to plan, permit, and build Accessory Dwelling Units — and how to rent out your ADU.