After Northern California fires, the virus, ‘nothing is predictable’ for Solano County health care system CEO

The Business Journal regularly talks in depth with North Bay business leaders to find out how they manage their companies and adapt to changing conditions. Read more interviews here .

While being at the helm of a health care conglomerate is never an easy endeavor, B. Konard Jones for the last two-plus years has had a front row seat on a roller coaster that never stops.

As CEO of NorthBay Healthcare, this ride known as the pandemic started before California went on lockdown in March 2020. VacaValley Hospital in Solano County was coping with COVID cases that February and still is to this day.

“We were at the tip of the sword,” is how Jones describes the early days of the pandemic when so little was known about this coronavirus.

The Vacaville hospital didn’t know it was dealing with a COVID patient until after she was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. She had walked into the Solano County facility with flu-like symptoms.

While VacaValley was involved with passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were taken to Travis Air Force Base after disembarking in Oakland, this first patient told officials she had no contact with anyone quarantined in Fairfield. Travis AFB was also where U.S. residents returning from China were first sent, with VacaValley the hospital that would treat them as well.

“We are probably out of the woods, but we are not out of the challenge,” Jones said about the pandemic today.

The nonprofit system received a piece of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) in 2020, but Jones admitted nearly all health systems are facing challenges after enduring a worldwide pandemic.

While the medical provider has not released its 2021 annual report, for 2020 the numbers were dismal. The 2020 report from NorthBay Healthcare said, “Receipt of federal relief aid from the CARES Act and from FEMA totaled just over $40.2 million. Regardless, net income declined 52% from the prior year. The budgeted revenue shortfall in patient care revenue exceeded $80.3 million. The total financial impact of the pandemic on the health system was estimated to be $40.7 million.”

Jones said of the financial health of NorthBay: “It could always be better. We are an independent system, so we don’t have deep pockets. We run on a relatively thin margin. It has been difficult the last two years with the amount of care that our institution has provided during the pandemic.”

He added, “But when you choose health care, you choose to serve. Our motto here is we will care for those who can’t otherwise pay. As a health system we make adjustments as we move along. Being small and independent means we are more nimble.”

The 62-year-old is responsible four health care campuses that employ more than 2,500 people who mostly work in Vacaville and Fairfield. An urgent care is slated to open in American Canyon in May, with another in Dixon expected to be operational in late summer.

The following Q&A between Jones and the Business Journal has been edited for clarity.

In 2020, NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville treated the first patient in the country who acquired COVID-19 through community spread. What was that like?

We didn’t learn of the COVID-19 diagnosis until the critically ill patient was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center. That’s because the patient didn’t meet the criteria at the time to be tested for COVID. Once we learned that our team interacted with this patient in many ways over a four-day period, we rolled into high gear for our first up-close and personal experience with contact tracing.

Even before that incident we were working closely with the CDC and the California Department of Public Health because we were identified as the responding hospital if any refugees at Travis Air Force Base needed medical care. In that role we helped establish some of the safety protocols that are common practice today at facilities across the country.

I’ve seen my team step up time and time again, even when they were exhausted, to do what’s right for our patients. From our physicians and nurses to nutrition services and environmental services team members, every one of them has kept a focus on the patient, delivering compassionate care and advanced medicine to the community. The team pulled together, stayed on top of ever-changing guidelines, stretched limited resources and got creative in delivering care in safe and convenient ways to patients who were, at times, fearful of any contact.

“Just when we thought we were learning to take the ebb and flow of the pandemic in stride, power outages and fires reminded us that nothing is predictable.”

How have wildfires and power outages affected NorthBay Healthcare?

Just when we thought we were learning to take the ebb and flow of the pandemic in stride, power outages and fires reminded us that nothing is predictable. In fact, in August 2020, a wildfire came a little too close to home, tearing through parts of northern Vacaville and Fairfield, rendering travel between our two hospitals harrowing for a few hours, making it hard for some employees to get to work.