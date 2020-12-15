Agent joins Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley St. Helena office; new Petaluma Health Care District board member

Virginia Thomas has joined the St. Helena office of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley as a sales associate. Thomas has worked for the last 16 years in construction management and internet marketing, specializing in sales, contract negotiations and various social media platforms, the firm stated. She is a full-time resident of St. Helena.

—

Brian Dufour

Brian Dufour has been appointed to the Petaluma Health Care District’s board of directors.

He currently serves as the tobacco education and prevention programs coordinator for Petaluma City Schools, is an active board member for the Northern California Center for Well-Being, and is pursuing a master’s degree in public health, the district stated. District board members, all local residents, serve four-year terms.

Dufour joins Board President Elece Hempel, Vice President Crista Nelson, Treasurer Dr. Jeffery Tobias and Director Gabriella Ambrosi.