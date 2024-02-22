AI, prevention, cost-efficiency: Here are top priorities for health care leaders in Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino, Lake counties
We asked leaders at health care institutions serving the North Bay about about what’s ahead and what’s new in patient care.
Answers have been edited for clarity and length.
What services did your hospital expand or end in 2023?
Tosan Boyo: In response to growing patient demand, Sutter Solano expanded access to Diagnostic Imaging by increasing hours and the number of available appointments. We also added elastography to our diagnostic imagery services.
Elastography is a type of imaging test used to check a patient’s organs, most commonly the liver, to see if it is stiffer than normal which may be a sign of disease.
Abhishek Dosi: Through deep partnerships in the local community, Kaiser Permanente (Santa Rosa) is working to improve health equity by increasing access to culturally-responsive behavioral health providers; addressing the need for more affordable housing; and working alongside community clinics and other local health systems to provide treatment and care to the uninsured in our community.
We recognize that diverse perspectives are important to our mission, and are proud that many of our employees are bilingual and come from multicultural backgrounds. We have streamlined health care services through our virtual care options. With telehealth services, our members have the option to schedule virtual appointments through a phone or video visit.
David Klein: In 2023, MarinHealth brought in 57 new medical providers and added new specialties, including but not limited to dermatology, a Spine Institute, nephrology, and expanded access in clinic locations beyond Marin County such as Santa Rosa, Napa, Petaluma, and Sonoma. MarinHealth also expanded orthopedic and behavioral health services.
Denise Laws: According to the Census Bureau, 34% of Marin County’s population is expected to be age 60 or older by 2030. At Kaiser Permanente San Rafael, 62% of our patients are older than 65. One of the areas we have been focusing on to care for these older patients is a program called NICHE (Nurses Improving Care for Health System Elders). The goal of this program is to enhance nurses’ knowledge, skills, and use of evidence-based practices to improve health outcomes for older adults.
In 2016, Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center was awarded a NICHE certification. Since that time, we have grown the number of geriatric resource certified nurses and nurse assistants in our hospital who are focused on providing high-quality care and treatment to our older patients. Examples of outcomes we measure related to the NICHE program include sleep quality, delirium, and care experience data.