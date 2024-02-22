We also expanded access to primary care services through the launch of the Mobile Medical / Dental Unit. Collaborating with school districts in Rohnert Park, Petaluma, and West Marin, the Mobile Clinic offers services, such as sports physicals, well child checks, dental visits, vision services, and urgent/same day care on school campuses. This outreach now extends to community resource centers on school campuses and includes primary care for adults.

Chris Walker, M.D. Physician in chief for the Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano service area, thrive.kaiserpermanente.org Walker specializes in family medicine and oversees the physicians and clinical care delivery operations for members and patients in Napa-Solano. Originally from Southern California, Walker has resided in Vacaville for more than 20 years.

Chris Walker: We (Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano areas) have enhanced our access to care by increasing both in person and virtual visit options for our patients. We’ve continued to hire physicians from some of the best training programs in the country. We’ve also added a second robotic surgical suite at our Vallejo Medical Center so we can offer even more cutting-edge surgical care to our members in Napa and Solano counties. We opened a Level 2 NICU at our Vacaville Medical Center enhancing the high-quality, specialized care for newborns closer to their homes.

What is your organization’s top priority for 2024?

Boyo: We know accessing quality health care is a challenge for far too many people in California. So, at Sutter Health, among our top priorities are improving access to care and continuing to elevate quality. In Solano County, we are working to achieve this by expanding access to primary care, supportive and diagnostic services, and in-demand specialty care like neurosurgery through expanded physician partnerships within Sutter’s integrated health system, including Sutter Medical Group and Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation. We are also upgrading oncology and orthopedics services and equipment.

Klein: Expanding access to care throughout the North Bay remains MarinHealth’s top priority. Primary care and specialty care provide a wide range of essential services, including preventive care, diagnoses, and the management of acute and chronic diseases. Physicians serve as the gateway to MarinHealth, acting as the central point for all necessary health care services.

While every health care institution is facing a shortage of primary care providers, it’s important to note that recruiting new physicians and providers is difficult, especially with the high cost of living in Marin and Sonoma counties.

Olney: We see 2024 a year of transformation and collaboration. In line with that theme, one of our top priorities for this year will be to re-imagine delivery of care to ensure it is in line with the changing needs of our community. We are developing road maps that reflect how our communities are evolving, how technology has advanced and how it impacts our current infrastructure. Maturing as an integrated delivery network is central to this work and will help us navigate and lead into the future.

Continuing to prioritize our relationships with like-hearted organizations will continue to be fundamental to who we are and how we operate. In the last year, we gave over $6.6 million to dozens of community-based organizations, permanent supportive housing projects and community partners that support social determinant of health needs locally. These partnerships are deeply rooted in our Mission and will continue to allow us to expand health care services to more of our neighbors.

Toledo: Petaluma Health Center's top priority in 2024 is to reduce health disparities, improve health outcomes, and strengthen community resilience in a financially sustainable manner. We are committed to creating neighborhood-level resilience hubs that provide essential medical services and social support during emergencies.

With our recent acquisition of a 15,000 square foot medical building in Rohnert Park, in partnership with community-based partners, we are working to transform it into a resilience hub that will serve as a lifeline during climate-related emergencies like flooding, extreme heat, and power outages. Additionally, the renovated facility will allow us to provide same-day primary medical care, mental health, and social supports to an additional 8,000 patients annually. Through our efforts, we will continue to make a lasting impact on the lives of our patients and communities, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Please describe one cost-efficient change or major improvement to your organization in 2023 and how it worked out.

Boyo: It’s no secret that staff turnover and burnout are critical problems within the health care field. Caring for our clinicians, nurses and other staff and reducing staff turnover is an area of continuing focus for Sutter Health leaders. I’m proud to share our leadership team at Sutter Solano reduced first-year hire and overall employee turnover rates by 50% each in 2023.