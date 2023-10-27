Artist at Santa Rosa’s Becoming Independent named for Diversity in Business Awards

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of? Being a mom and having the opportunity to raise an incredibly bright young kid.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them? Being able to get my driver’s license. Becoming Independent helped and supported me during that time and it gave me stability in my career. I’m now able to drive myself to work and it gives me my independence.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward? I have learned that I actually enjoy being a leader and have the opportunity to teach and be a positive inﬂuence in my community. I want to continue to support my community and use my leadership skills to help support other issues I’m passionate about like educating our youth and helping our unhoused communities.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities? I take pride in what I do and how far I’ve come with my career as an artist and advocate for people with disabilities. My proudest achievements have been sustaining a career as an artist in Sonoma County and also being able to volunteer with diﬀerent organizations and my church to help my community.

When you are not at work, what do you enjoy? When I’m not working, I enjoy swimming, gardening and I love ﬁshing. I’m teaching my nieces and nephews how to ﬁsh. I also joined my church choir — we’ll see how long they keep me =). I also enjoy spending time with my parents.

Is there anything we may have missed that you would like to add? I want to thank my parents and Becoming Independent for always supporting my dreams.