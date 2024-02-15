Avelo Airlines to extend summer flight schedule through Labor Day, including at Sonoma County airport

Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday it will extend its nationwide flight schedule through Labor Day, including seasonal service at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

The commercial air carrier’s seasonal flights at the Santa Rosa facility include Palm Springs and central Oregon. Its service to Burbank and Las Vegas are year-round.

The Palm Springs flight, which typically pauses in June and restarts in November, will be available through Sept. 3, according to Avelo spokesperson Madison Jones. Plans are still being finalized for the post-Labor Day return date, she added.

Avelo launched its seasonal service to central Oregon’s Redmond Municipal Airport in June and hasn’t yet paused that route.

In its news release, Avelo said customers can now book summer travel to 47 destinations across the country at one-way summer fares starting at $58.

Avelo last month announced it will establish its newest base operations at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport on May 1, bringing about 50 new jobs to the region.

“Having more professional jobs in the community is a great thing,” Airport Manager Jon Stout said Jan. 30. “It gets (Avelo) more invested in the community, and they are big contributors to the economy.”

Avelo will be adding another four to six markets to the four it already services in Sonoma County, Stout said. That announcement is expected in the coming weeks.