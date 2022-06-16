Benicia’s Cork Supply USA hires national sales director

Scott Ritter has been appointed vice president of Sales for Cork Supply USA, the Benicia company announced.

Most recently, he served as sales director for Multi-Color Corporation in Napa, California. He’s also worked in senior roles at Tapp Label Technology, Young’s Market Company, Epic Wines, and Justin Vineyards, Cork Supply USA stated.

Ritter earned a degree in agribusiness from California Polytechnic State University with a concentration in wine and viticulture.