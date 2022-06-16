Subscribe

Benicia’s Cork Supply USA hires national sales director

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 16, 2022, 11:13AM

Scott Ritter has been appointed vice president of Sales for Cork Supply USA, the Benicia company announced.

Most recently, he served as sales director for Multi-Color Corporation in Napa, California. He’s also worked in senior roles at Tapp Label Technology, Young’s Market Company, Epic Wines, and Justin Vineyards, Cork Supply USA stated.

Ritter earned a degree in agribusiness from California Polytechnic State University with a concentration in wine and viticulture.

