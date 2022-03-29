Bevan Cellars in Napa Valley names winery’s 1st general manager

Dan Moberg is the new general manager for Napa Valley-based Bevan Cellars.

“This is a new position for Bevan Cellars, one that we knew we needed to sustain our growth, and Dan is the perfect fit for this new role, ” stated Victoria De Crescenzo, proprietor.

Dan Moberg general manager, Bevan Cellars (LinkedIn)

Moberg, along with his wife and business partner Valerie, founded Vintelligent Marketing in 2006.

Prior to that he was a sales representative for a fine wine wholesale distributor before spending seven years as the sole wine buyer at the St. Helena Wine Center while it was one of the finest wine shops in the United States.

“In my last position I was the General Manager of a highly rated and allocated Napa Valley Cabernet producer, and I’ve worked with Bevan Cellars on their branding and marketing for years. With my experience and their growth, jumping in to fill their new General Manager role made perfect sense.” He added, “I’ve obviously always enjoyed combining work and family, and taking on this position is another exciting opportunity for that connection since Bevan Cellars’ Winemaker and Co-Proprietor Russell Bevan and I are brothers.”