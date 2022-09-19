Beverage industry supplier ATPGroup hires rep for California office

James Roblee is the technical support representative for the enology division of ATPGroup, a supplier to the wine, beer, food and pharmaceutical markets.

Based in Larchmont, New York, the company has its Northern California base in Windsor.

“We are excited to welcome James to the ATPGroup team,” stated Max Buiani, ATPGroup’s vice president of enological process sales. “His broad range of experience and leadership skills will be a great asset as we continue our mission of providing solutions and creating value for our winery customers.”

Robblee most recently was a winemaker at Trinchero Family Estates in Napa Valley, according to ATPGroup.