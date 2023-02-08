Black wine professionals in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino counties share their stories of grit and grace

In Sonoma County, among more than 400 wineries, only a handful have a Black vintner at the helm.

That singularity plays out across the U.S., where fewer than 60 wineries are operated by Blacks, according to Statista, an online platform specializing in market data.

According to Dan Glover, founder of Healdsburg’s L’Objet Wines, barriers exist that make it challenging for Black vintners to succeed.

“In the wine industry, there’s a ceiling because there is still a perception that Black folks don’t make high-end wine,” Glover said. “I think the ceiling is rising. Hopefully, with our efforts, someday there won’t be a ceiling.”

Other local Black vintners describe similar barriers and say breaking through them requires tenacity.

To mark Black History Month, we talked with several of them about their successes, as well as the challenges they faced. Glover; winemakers MacMcDonald, Theodora Lee, James Moss and NBA basketball player Dwyane Wade; plus internationally known wine writer Dorothy Gaiter shared their stories.

Dan Glover, vintner of Healdsburg’s L’Objet Wines

Dan Glover initially worked in the music industry, penning and producing songs in Los Angeles from 1988 to 1992. But he was drawn to the artistry of winemaking and came to Sonoma County in 1996. He worked at Clos du Bois, Armida and Dutcher Crossing before creating his L’Objet label in 2008.

L’Objet is French for an object that’s admired. At a bar one day, a friend suggested the name. Glover decided it was perfect.

The vintner, 58, said his winemaking philosophy is simple. He looks for the best grapes, takes a hands-off approach and lets the wine tell its story. Today he produces 800 cases a year, including pinot noir, sauvignon blanc and a red blend.

In an industry with few Black winemakers, Glover credits Mac McDonald for showing him the way.

“I met Mac McDonald and saw how he and other Black men were making their own labels,” Glover said. “I thought, wait, I can do this.”

Glover said he pursued his dreams, overcoming self doubt instilled by prejudice. He recalled when he first experienced racism, as a 5-year-old playing in a neighbor’s yard in 1971, in a suburb of Rochester, New York.

“A man screamed out the window, ‘Get out of my yard,’ and he used the ‘N’ word,” Glover said. “I was crying. I went home and told my mother, and she ran out the door. But other neighbors held her back and she never made it to the man’s house.”

The vintner has a tattoo, a Taoist symbol for grace, on his right leg to remind himself to choose civility instead of anger when he encounters prejudice.

The teachings of Martin Luther King Jr. have been a lifelong guide, Glover said.

“He taught me where prejudice comes from and to try to teach people instead of getting mad,” Glover said.

But racial equality still has a ways to go in the U.S., he added. “That’s tough. It seems to me that we keep taking two steps forward, then one step back. So there’s progress.”

Mac McDonald, co-vintner of Windsor’s Vision Cellars

The vintner who inspired Glover and many other Black winemakers, guiding them to success, is Mac McDonald. On most winter days, you’ll find him in overalls with pruning shears in his back pocket.

“Most folks have a hard time believing I’m the winemaker and owner of Vision Cellars,” McDonald said. “I often get asked, ‘Who’s the owner and winemaker?’ I know why they’re asking.”

With his flagship pinot noir, McDonald cofounded Vision Cellars in Windsor in 1995 with his wife, Lil. The brand’s highest rating was in 2009 when it snagged 93 points from Wine Spectator for its Vision Cellars, 2007 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Coster Vineyard. The brand also was served at the White House on a handful of occasions. One of its most high-profile pourings was as at a dinner in June 2005 to celebrate Black Music Month, when the Vision Cellars, 2003 Rosella’s Pinot Noir was paired with Angus steak.

McDonald provided an example for other Black wine professionals to follow, but who inspired him?

That person was Brian Duncan, co-founder of Bin 36 restaurants. The Chicago native was nominated four times for a James Beard Award in the Outstanding Wine Service category.

“Brian traveled to many countries to learn about wine,” McDonald said. “We’d get together on a regular basis and when we visited, we’d talk about his findings.”

Duncan encouraged McDonald to champion diversity in the wine industry by making a brand that turns heads.

“That’s how you fight for it,” McDonald said. “Hopefully, people will forget what color you are when you make a good product.”