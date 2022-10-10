Business meetings are returning to Napa, Sonoma, Marin counties

Planners’ bullishness grows — more planners expect 2022 to finish strong and they expect next year to be even better.

Planners are very busy producing events this year, with over half (52%) reporting bookings are continuing this year.

More planners (62%) report they’re more optimistic now than they were two months ago.

Planners continue to report their primary activity is booking and sourcing new business (68%).

Meeting planners in a national survey released in late August reported strong sentiment about their industry’s recovery, while at the same time dealing with budget constraints. Here are some of the top findings.

When the state’s tourism marketing organization recently learned it would be funded for a second year of a campaign touting California as a desirable place to hold business meetings, the message was clear: Recovery is happening and gaining traction.

“Visit California’s first foray into the B2B meetings and events space has outperformed expectations in terms of brand awareness and increased bookings,” Caroline Beteta, president and CEO, stated last month in her CEO update. “Last fall, Visit California launched the ‘Meet What’s Possible’ platform to inspire and re-engage U.S. professional planners, who perceived the state as unready to host professional meetings and events due to pandemic restrictions.”

Beteta said the results of a survey of 500 meeting planners over the course of a year were encouraging. The findings showed that 51% were aware of the “Meet What’s Possible” campaign. Of planners who had seen print ads for the campaign, 43% said they would consider booking an event in California, and that number rose to 69% if the planner met an industry professional in person.

Visit California is projecting about 20% of its travel spending plans this fiscal year will be allotted to the promotion of business travel, both internationally and domestically, said Dan Smith, sustainability and public affairs manager. The percentage in 2019 was about 25%, he said. The figures don’t account for all types of groups and vary by destination. Visit California tracks the state as a whole.

In the North Bay, professionals steeped in hosting and planning business meetings have seen a significant rebound this year, but their enthusiasm also is tempered.

From the ground floor

“Between early spring and summer, I did about five corporate retreats” within Sonoma and Marin counties, said Moira Gubbins, a Mill Valley-based meetings and events specialist in the industry for more than 25 years.

Gubbins said there has been a common thread among the group meetings she’s arranged so far this year: They are proceeding with caution.

“We’ve been focusing on venues that have both indoor and outdoor spaces, and lots of nature,” she said. “And everyone has seemed pretty comfortable.”

Gubbins said her business clients tend to be upper-management leaders who have traditionally put value on group meetings. But that’s not necessarily the case with the younger workforce and those who have settled into working remotely, she noted.

“I think we're being led by people who came up working in offices, standing around the watercooler, going out after work for drinks and bonding,” she said. “I did an event for a company that had hired some people online during the pandemic, and they had never met in-person.”

Another result of the pandemic that’s compelling companies to hold in-person meetings is that many decided to no longer occupy physical offices.

“They’re starting to realize they could spend the money that they would have been spending on leases and other perks,” Gubbins said, “and instead pull people together a couple of times a year to have a very impactful couple of days.”

Nearly back to previous mix of groups and leisure

Like Gubbins, Edward Roe, general manager at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, is seeing many business groups choosing to move between indoor and outdoor activities.

“We had a group (that held) a convention, but they called it an ‘unconvention’ because they utilized a lot of our outdoor spaces for their breakout sessions,” Roe said. “They’re very relaxed in a fresh-air environment. We've seen a lot of that as the business is coming back.”

A year ago, the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa’s business mix was 70% leisure visitors and 30% group meetings, as the Business Journal reported at the time.

That wasn’t normal.

Before the pandemic, the property’s business had been comprised of 50% groups and 50% leisure, Roe said.

“But now, we are back to a nearly 50/50 mix again,” he said, adding he’s hopeful the Fairmont’s business will be fully back next year. “But who knows what 2023 will bring?”

Roe said he is being realistic about next year, given uncertainties about the economy and unpredictable events the region has seen before, including fires, floods and power shutoffs.

Napa Valley expects to top pre-pandemic events interest

Interest in holding corporate meetings in Napa has increased this year, according to Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.