Subscribe

Business meetings are returning to Napa, Sonoma, Marin counties

CHERYL SARFATY
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
October 10, 2022, 7:00AM
Updated 4 minutes ago

Meeting planner sentiment

Meeting planners in a national survey released in late August reported strong sentiment about their industry’s recovery, while at the same time dealing with budget constraints. Here are some of the top findings.

Planners continue to report their primary activity is booking and sourcing new business (68%).

More planners (62%) report they’re more optimistic now than they were two months ago.

Planners are very busy producing events this year, with over half (52%) reporting bookings are continuing this year.

Planners’ bullishness grows — more planners expect 2022 to finish strong and they expect next year to be even better.

Source: Meetings Industry Pulse Survey by Northstar Meetings Group and Cvent, Aug. 25

When the state’s tourism marketing organization recently learned it would be funded for a second year of a campaign touting California as a desirable place to hold business meetings, the message was clear: Recovery is happening and gaining traction.

“Visit California’s first foray into the B2B meetings and events space has outperformed expectations in terms of brand awareness and increased bookings,” Caroline Beteta, president and CEO, stated last month in her CEO update. “Last fall, Visit California launched the ‘Meet What’s Possible’ platform to inspire and re-engage U.S. professional planners, who perceived the state as unready to host professional meetings and events due to pandemic restrictions.”

Beteta said the results of a survey of 500 meeting planners over the course of a year were encouraging. The findings showed that 51% were aware of the “Meet What’s Possible” campaign. Of planners who had seen print ads for the campaign, 43% said they would consider booking an event in California, and that number rose to 69% if the planner met an industry professional in person.

Visit California is projecting about 20% of its travel spending plans this fiscal year will be allotted to the promotion of business travel, both internationally and domestically, said Dan Smith, sustainability and public affairs manager. The percentage in 2019 was about 25%, he said. The figures don’t account for all types of groups and vary by destination. Visit California tracks the state as a whole.

In the North Bay, professionals steeped in hosting and planning business meetings have seen a significant rebound this year, but their enthusiasm also is tempered.

From the ground floor

“Between early spring and summer, I did about five corporate retreats” within Sonoma and Marin counties, said Moira Gubbins, a Mill Valley-based meetings and events specialist in the industry for more than 25 years.

Gubbins said there has been a common thread among the group meetings she’s arranged so far this year: They are proceeding with caution.

“We’ve been focusing on venues that have both indoor and outdoor spaces, and lots of nature,” she said. “And everyone has seemed pretty comfortable.”

Gubbins said her business clients tend to be upper-management leaders who have traditionally put value on group meetings. But that’s not necessarily the case with the younger workforce and those who have settled into working remotely, she noted.

“I think we're being led by people who came up working in offices, standing around the watercooler, going out after work for drinks and bonding,” she said. “I did an event for a company that had hired some people online during the pandemic, and they had never met in-person.”

“I did an event for a company that had hired some people online during the pandemic, and they had never met in-person.” Moira Gubbins, meetings and events specialist

Another result of the pandemic that’s compelling companies to hold in-person meetings is that many decided to no longer occupy physical offices.

“They’re starting to realize they could spend the money that they would have been spending on leases and other perks,” Gubbins said, “and instead pull people together a couple of times a year to have a very impactful couple of days.”

Nearly back to previous mix of groups and leisure

Like Gubbins, Edward Roe, general manager at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, is seeing many business groups choosing to move between indoor and outdoor activities.

“We had a group (that held) a convention, but they called it an ‘unconvention’ because they utilized a lot of our outdoor spaces for their breakout sessions,” Roe said. “They’re very relaxed in a fresh-air environment. We've seen a lot of that as the business is coming back.”

A year ago, the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa’s business mix was 70% leisure visitors and 30% group meetings, as the Business Journal reported at the time.

That wasn’t normal.

Before the pandemic, the property’s business had been comprised of 50% groups and 50% leisure, Roe said.

“But now, we are back to a nearly 50/50 mix again,” he said, adding he’s hopeful the Fairmont’s business will be fully back next year. “But who knows what 2023 will bring?”

Roe said he is being realistic about next year, given uncertainties about the economy and unpredictable events the region has seen before, including fires, floods and power shutoffs.

Napa Valley expects to top pre-pandemic events interest

Interest in holding corporate meetings in Napa has increased this year, according to Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

As of Aug. 30, the tourism agency had fielded nearly 800 inquiries from travel professionals, the majority coming from meeting and group planners, she said. The typical size of the groups being inquired about are between 50 and 100 people.

“We are on track to receive more queries from meeting planners and deliver more leads to our hotel, winery and activity partners than in any previous year — pre- or post-pandemic,” she said. “This puts Visit Napa Valley on track to field more than 40% over 2019 — a high watermark.”

Napa has more than 5,000 rooms in 130 hotel and lodging properties, along with almost 500,000 square feet of available meeting space that can be held in ballrooms, wineries, restaurants and outdoor venues, according to Visit Napa Valley’s website.

Interest in Sonoma County

Sonoma County Tourism has seen a 37.6% increase year to date over 2019 in the number of leads and requests for proposals coming from meeting planners, according to Jonny Westom, vice president of business development. The agency gathers the data from Cvent, a Tysons, Virginia-based meetings, events and hospitality technology provider.

SCT also has been tracking meeting planners’ interest in the county. In June, the tourism agency commissioned Northstar Meetings Group, a Secaucus, New Jersey-based publications and event management company, to conduct a national survey of meeting planners to gather their opinions and perceptions of Sonoma County, Westom said.

Among the findings released last month, 67% of the 326 meeting planners participating in the survey said they weren’t familiar with Sonoma County and would like to see it. Of those who have heard of the region, 66% described their perception as “very good” or “excellent.”

Of those who held group events in Sonoma County, 61% said the experience “went smoothly,” and 66% of meeting planners “occasionally” or “never” consider the area for a group event.

The county has 6,600 hotel rooms, according to Cvent. And, like Napa, Sonoma County has hundreds of thousands of square feet available for meetings, including at hotel properties, restaurants, wineries and outdoor spaces, such as Luther Burbank Home and Gardens. The Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa alone accounts for nearly 500,000 square feet of meeting space, according to Cvent.

Meet what’s possible

Visit California’s initial “Meet What’s Possible” campaign ran last fiscal year (July 2021 through June of this year). The nonprofit designated to the initiative $4.5 million of the $95 million it received in stimulus funds earlier in 2021, as the Business Journal previously reported.

The first year of the campaign was focused solely on the professional meetings and events industry, highlighting the state’s sustainability and innovation while welcoming groups of all kinds to bring their meetings to the Golden State, according to Beteta.

The second year of the “Meet What’s Possible” campaign is targeting large conventions and single-venue events, with a current commitment of $2 million comprised of federal grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to Angie Pappas, public relations director for the Sacramento-based organization.

Visit California expects the final dollar amount to equal its first year, but final approval will come from its board of directors, who are set to meet on Oct. 18, she said.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. She previously worked for a Gannett daily newspaper in New Jersey and NJBIZ, the state’s business journal. Cheryl has freelanced for business journals in Sacramento, Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University, Northridge. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.

Meeting planner sentiment

Meeting planners in a national survey released in late August reported strong sentiment about their industry’s recovery, while at the same time dealing with budget constraints. Here are some of the top findings.

Planners continue to report their primary activity is booking and sourcing new business (68%).

More planners (62%) report they’re more optimistic now than they were two months ago.

Planners are very busy producing events this year, with over half (52%) reporting bookings are continuing this year.

Planners’ bullishness grows — more planners expect 2022 to finish strong and they expect next year to be even better.

Source: Meetings Industry Pulse Survey by Northstar Meetings Group and Cvent, Aug. 25

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette