Cakebread Cellars buying 209-acre Napa vineyard from Jackson Family Wines

Cakebread Cellars and Santa Rosa-based Jackson Family Wines have announced a deal in which the Napa Valley winery will acquire 209 vineyard acres in the Carneros appellation between Napa and Sonoma counties.

The purchase price was not announced.

Cakebread said the purchase of Ahmann Vineyard is its sixth vineyard property purchase in the Carneros region and the largest in its 50-year history. The acquisition will double its holdings in the Napa side of the Carneros, a winegrowing region known primarily for chardonnay and sauvignon blanc grapes.

“With this 209-acre purchase, the total gross acres owned by Cakebread Cellars grows to 1,873 acres, including just under 800 plantable acres,” said Dennis Cakebread, co-owner and board chairman.

The vineyard team plans to implement organic and regenerative farming techniques as they begin planting 174 acres of chardonnay and sauvignon blanc on the property. The remaining 35 acres are currently planted with chardonnay and pinot noir, the company stated.

Cakebread Cellars was founded in 1973 by Jack and Dolores Cakebread, whose sons, Bruce and Dennis, own the winery today.