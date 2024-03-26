California State Fair to showcase cannabis competition for 3rd year

Forget the funnel cakes and thrill rides. The growing reason to endure the sometimes 100-plus-degree heat of summer during the California State Fair has become the cannabis competition, industry insiders say.

Entries for the competition, which is open to all licensed growers, manufacturers and brands in California, are accepted until May 17. The third annual California State Fair Cannabis Awards and Experience will be on display from July 12–28 at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento.

Fair organizers have added six new product categories and 16 additional types this year. More than 100 awards will be given, including gold, silver and double-gold medals as well as the Golden Bear trophies honoring the Best of California.

Among the 63 awards handed out under “best of,” outdoor, indoor and mixed light categories last year, Mercy Wellness of Cotati took home recognition for its John Lemmon and Pie Scream strains.

“Honestly, this meant so much to us,” CEO Brandon Levine said.

In addition to Santa Rosa producer CannaCraft’s winning a Golden Bear award for Farmer & the Felon last year, Sonoma Hills Farm in the Petaluma area received recognition for Glitter Bomb and Gush Mints. North Bay businesses represented about a third of the winning entries in 2023 from Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties.

The event has gained enough acceptance and attention for growers seeking to showcase their work that state cultivation advocate Sam Rodriguez of Good Farmers, Great Neighbors would like the practice to expand into county fairs.

“Not only the state fair, county fairs should hold competitions. Why can’t it be accepted?” he said.

Rodriguez pointed out the state made an effort to come up with a program to establish cannabis appellations, the equivalent to the wine industry’s American Viticultural Areas, or AVAs. The program drafted out of California Senate Bill 67 in 2020 was launched in January 2021.

“Let’s build on that,” he said.

The state fair has increased the size of the display from 7,000 square feet to 12,500. Organizers have also brought on a flower terpene (essential oil) and cannabinoid potency testing lab to accurately score the entries.

“This competition is yet another way California and our state fair continues to lead the nation,” Cal Expo CEO Tom Martinez said in a statement. “We are excited to see the growth of cannabis as an agricultural commodity and allowing our guests to experience all this exhibit has to offer.”

That included last year’s sticky-note wall, erected by the state Department of Cannabis Control, which asked visitors to post where they get their cannabis supply.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com