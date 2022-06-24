CEO of Napa’s Crimson Wine Group wins North Bay Influential Women Awards

Jennifer Locke is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story.

After a stint as senior training manager/corporate trainer and beverage buyer for Restaurants Unlimited, I found my true niche in sales at Chalone Wine Estates, where I was eventually promoted to senior regional manager for the entire Northwest (12 states) and awarded the Woodward Graf scholarship for classes at the Culinary Institute. When Chalone was purchased by Diageo in 2005, I went to Willakenzie Estate as national sales manager before advancing to director of sales, where I oversaw direct-to-consumer, export, and wholesale. I traveled all around the world (Southeast & Northern Asia, in particular), but because Willakenzie was a small, boutique winery, I also got to spend a lot of time in the vineyard and learn the art of winemaking.

Next, I seized the opportunity to merge my two passions (hospitality and wine) as head of the direct-to-consumer business at Treasury Winery Estates. In an ironic twist of sorts, Treasury purchased Diageo’s wine operations, and over time I rose to Sr. VP of Luxury for the Americas.

Finally, and for the past two years, I have served as the CEO of Crimson, a collection of six wineries, seven brands with a portfolio reminiscent of Chalone.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them?

Without a college degree, I felt like I had to work ten times harder than others, always hit my sales numbers, and prove my value. I prioritized work over relationships and even my own health. I didn’t know any other way.

Plus, hitting my numbers and continually proving my value was sort of addicting. I never slowed down enough to fully appreciate the choices I was making. Upon reflection, I’m proud of work I’ve done, but there was a price. At no point really in my career, for example, could I realistically imagine how I could both do my job and have children – since I was traveling 180 days a year. That said, I am a proud stepmother, and that has allowed me to have my career and family, for which I am thankful.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

Be thoughtful and intentional about how you spend your time. If you feel like your time is being misspent, choose a different path.

Seek out mentors and advocates. You need both. You need people to advocate for you when you’re not in the room or to raise your name when a recruiter calls. And you need mentors to guide you and provide perspective.