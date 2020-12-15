Che Casul of Windsor’s Center for Social & Environmental Stewardship wins a North Bay Business Journal Nonprofit Leadership Award

According to his nomination, Che Casul is a seventh-generation Sonoma County rancher, working on the same ranch as his great-greatgreat-great grandfather.

“In his rare free time he spends as much time as possible with his wife and one-year old, tending to the goats, sheep and cattle. Che also is an avid hunter, mushroom forager, and obsessive ocean fisherman.

“Che tirelessly focuses on his platform: A depth of understanding within different cultures represented in our community, which is rare to find in one person. He is a generational rancher, a first generation Latino and a social worker, all which enables him to understand multiple perspectives, and the ability to bring diverse groups to consensus on difficult issues.

“He puts it into practiced daily. Che's primary goal is to protect his community's way of life, economic and physical security, and to ensure the prosperity of the generations that will come after us. He has chosen a profession and volunteer roles that assure these big goals can become reality for many.”

As for the organization he leads, its website states: “The center was originally incorporated in 1976 to provide mentoring and pro-social service-learning activities for at-risk youth. Our offices are located in two Sonoma County, CA, communities, Santa Rosa and Windsor.

The Center's multifaceted programs are designed to address the interdependent links between the health of the individual person, the greater community and the natural environment. The mission of The Center is to support community members to become stewards of their own lives, the lives of others and the environment we share.”