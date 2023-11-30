Child and adolescent psychiatrist joins MarinHealth

Child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Lauren Tipton has joined MarinHealth’s psychiatry clinic in Novato, where she is seeing patients ages 5 to 18.

Tipton provides diagnosis, treatment and medication management for conditions including ADHD, anxiety, autism, depression, eating disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder, and oppositional defiant disorder, according to the health care provider

“Supporting and improving behavioral and mental health care is a priority for MarinHealth,” MarinHealth CEO David Klein, said in the news release. “We’re excited to welcome Dr. Tipton, and we’re confident she will be an incredible resource for North Bay parents, children and teens.”

After graduating from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Tipton completed a psychiatry residency at California Pacific Medical Center, followed by a child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at the University of San Francisco.