Clean power financier Ygrene Energy Fund of Sonoma County names executive to lead new social-impact effort

Petaluma-based Ygrene Energy Fund, which offers financing for energy saving improvement projects, has named Byron DeLear as vice president of social impact and started a new focus in that arena.

The firm stated the aim of the new Social Impact Department will be “on building and maintaining a robust coalition of partners made up of environmental, equity, consumer advocacy, and other local, state, and national groups to promote ethical and environmentally sound policy for the more than 550 communities Ygrene currently serves.”

DeLear led the company’s Midwest operations for several years.

“Sustainability and purpose-driven social impacts have always been at the core of Ygrene’s mission. Advancing economic opportunities for the most people possible through minority contractor training and helping to provide financing solutions for homeowners in need have been some of my most rewarding professional experiences,” said DeLear. “Equity and inclusion and expanding the number of coalition stakeholders to broaden impacts will be central to this role, and I’m excited to be leading this effort.”

The company reports its hand in 100,000 property improvement projects to date, providing $2.7 billion in funding for energy-efficient, renewable energy, water conservation, and natural disaster protection upgrades in more than 550 communities nationwide.