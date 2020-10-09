Construction firm announces regional VP and other professional news

ACCOUNTING

Sher Meng, CPA, senior manager, Dal Poggetto & Company LLP

Sher Meng, CPA, has been promoted to senior manager at the Santa Rosa public accounting firm of Dal Poggetto & Company LLP. She has over six years of experience in providing income tax services to wineries and vineyards, distribution companies andhigh net worth individuals.

Hiromi Young CPA the Allen Group LLP in Santa Rosa

Hiromi Young CPA has been tapped by the Allen Group LLP in Santa Rosa to head up its construction accounting division.

Young has more than 18 years of construction financial and accounting experience, the company stated. Her experience includes 15 years at Moss Adams LLP as Assurance Senior Manager and most recently 3 years at Clifton Larson Allen as Principal. Hiromi received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Sonoma State University in 2001.

Glenn Elkes, regional executive vice president, Precision General Commercial Contractors, Inc. in Sausalito

CONSTRUCTION

Glenn Elkes has joined Precision General Commercial Contractors, Inc. in Sausalito as Regional Executive Vice President .

He has executive roles with Pyramid Hotel Group, Kessler Collection, and Nagelbush Mechanical, the firm stated. Precision General has projects throughout the U.S., specializing in the rehabilitation and new construction of multi-family real estate.

EDUCATION

Nader Oweis, police chief, Sonoma State University

Nader Oweis has joined Sonoma State University as its chief of police where he will oversee At SSU, Chief Oweis will lead a team of 12 sworn police officers. He previously served as chief of police at the University of California, Santa Cruz and served at the University of California Davis Police Department.

Oweis holds a Masters of Science degree in higher education from Drexel University, a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture and managerial economics from UC Davis, and has completed certificate programs at Harvard University and UC Davis Extension

WINE

Chris Carmichael has been hired by 3 Badge Beverage Corporation as hospitality manager. Carmichael will oversee the company’s new tasting space and the portfolio’s new wine club.

Raúl Enrique Peña has joined VineView in Augwin as Vice-President of Global Sales covering California, France and other international markets. Using highly-specialized aerial-based spectral sensors, and a cloud-based image processing service, the company produces ultra-high-resolution aerial imagery for agriculture.

CONGRATULATIONS

Tony Magee, founder of the Lagunitas Brewing Company, has joined the entrepreneur in residence program at Sonoma State University.

Magee joins a team of entrepreneurs in residence serving all SSU students. The team includes Chris Stewart, owner of Pocket Radar, who began his inaugural position as entrepreneur in residence in spring 2019, and Cristina and Michelle Wilson, co-founders and co-owners of Ooh La Luxe, who joined this fall semester.

This month, he began the “First Tuesdays” series of virtual chats “to promote innovation, science, and entrepreneurship on the SSU Campus.” The series is open to the public and complimentary tickets can be reserved at http://sbe.sonoma.edu/entrepreneurship

Gabriel Castillo and Claudia Sisomphou have joined Food for Thought as members of the board of directors. The Sonoma County nonprofit is dedicated to providing food and nutrition to residents suffering from serious illnesses.