2nd generation takes helm at Marin County wine barrel broker

Janice Boswell is the new president of the San Rafael-based cooperage firm, The Boswell Group.

Boswell, a resident of Santa Rosa, assumes the role previously held by her father, Jim, who founded the company in 1975. The announcement stated that he is retiring.

Janice Boswell has previously worked at wineries around the world including Hudson Vineyards in Carneros, Ridge Vineyards in Dry Creek Valley, Mulderbosch Vineyards in South Africa and with her cousins at Domaine Dujac, the company stated.

She attended Fordham University in the Bronx, New York graduating in 2014 with a degree in Environmental Studies, later attending the viticulture program at Santa Rosa Junior College.

The Boswell Company represents Tonnellerie Bossuet, Eclat, La Fabrique Eric Millard and Vinea Aromoak alternatives in North America