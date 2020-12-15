The BI staff quickly pivoted, creating a robust set of virtual supports including everything from Zoom book clubs and dance parties to cooking classes and mutual support groups. In support of our fiscal health, we did a deep dive into how best to utilize existing staff in a way that would provide the very best support in the most efficient manner, which at times meant departments working more collaboratively than ever before.

What achievements are you most proud of?

During my time as BI’s board president, I am most proud of the way the organization has shown not just resiliency, but a stubborn refusal to accept mediocrity. Even in the midst of great adversity, we not only survive, but we emerge from the storm stronger than ever.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Our biggest challenge today is to ensure that during this time of isolation, the people we serve remain connected to BI, to each other, and to their community

Once the virtual supports were created by staff, it became evident that lack of access to reliable technology was a barrier. Now, we are in the middle of a campaign to raise the funds needed in order to ensure that both clients and staff have the tools they need to effectively adapt to this new day.

We are committed to ensuring that none of the people we serve are left in the dark, and that everyone maintains their sense of belonging, especially in these uncertain times.

What is the next major project either under way or on the horizon?

Our next major project is to redevelop our South Campus building.

BI has always understood that as times change, we need to be in the forefront of the movement. Now, everything has changed, and so, once again, we will not only adapt, but we will innovate.

Our South Campus building worked well for us pre-COVID, and as we prepare to once again provide face-to-face services, we are energized to transform the building into a space that works safely, efficiently, and specifically for the benefit of the people we serve. What a way to welcome everyone home!

What product or service would/or is helping you do your job more effectively?

One word: Technology. When in-person services had to be suspended in mid-March due to COVID-19, staff met the moment by creating a wide range of virtual supports.

A divide quickly became evident between those who have their own technology and those who do not. Our 2020 Technology Campaign is now in full swing, with a goal of raising $500,000 by the end of the year to ensure that everyone can acquire reliable technology in order to access all of the social and educational offerings that have been created.

We do not want anyone to suffer from being isolated and not have access to social interactions where they can thrive.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

I believe the virtual classes will continue to be an important part of our programs. We have proven it can be done successfully and many of the participants have expressed their desire to continue with some virtual classes even when in-person services resume.

In keeping with current best practices in the field, BI will continue to transition away from congregate settings and toward greater community-based supports. We have found our clients thrive with more exposure to the community and all it has to offer. Being in the community, interacting with the public and having the opportunity to do “what everyone else can do” is a desire for many of our clients.

Describe a fond memory you have about working with staff/client: Every year, we have the BI Olympics. This gives every participant, regardless of their abilities, the opportunity to enter sporting categories they would like to compete in. There are approximately 10 events like: flag football, relay races, sprints, ring toss, ladder ball, etc., that are modified, if needed, so everyone can participate.

The board members are invited to cheer the athletes on and to also award the medals (gold, silver, bronze) to each of the winners.

This is my favorite event. The clients are so excited to be able to participate in the events; they cheer each other on and everyone wants to win, but they are so gracious and congratulatory to the winners when they do not win themselves.

It is so impressive to see this level of positive sportsmanship from everyone. And it is truly heartwarming to see the absolute jubilation when the winners come up to receive their medals and want to shake my hand or give me a hug. I absolutely love this interaction with the participants.

What other community involvement would you like people to know about?

I am a member of the Impact 100 Redwood Circle in Santa Rosa, which is a giving circle of women of all ages and backgrounds who are passionate about making our community a better place. We work together to inspire one another to learn about philanthropy, to give back, and to volunteer. We believe that together we can truly make an impact.