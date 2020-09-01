Finance chief of Benicia’s Yandell Truckaway wins 2020 North Bay CFO award

A shelter-in-place order and the effects on the business climate required helping clients with assistance loans.

The Business Journal is honoring Shannon Rubens with one of its North Bay CFO Recognition Awards, one of leaders recognized from a variety of businesses and nonprofits throughout Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. Award winners were honored Aug. 28 in a Business Journal Virtual Event.

Number of company employees: 75

Professional background: CPA with 35 years’ experience working with closely held businesses and family groups

Education: Bachelor of Arts in business administration/accounting from the University of Washington, Seattle WA (1985)

How has the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

Fortunately, with technology, my job can be done remotely. At the onset of COVID 19, I worked from home most days.

Now that companies are creating procedures to protect employees, I am generally going into the office to work. While remote work is sufficient, it is not optimal for group interaction. And working from home is not nearly as satisfying or fun.

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting.

Working from home has become the norm for many. I believe many employees will want to continue working a few days at home once we are past the COVID challenges.

Our CPA firm has become more “green” using more electronic delivery of product. This is likely to be a permanent change, and for the better to reduce paper waste.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had. Our company helped so many clients with the PPP loans. That felt really good to help businesses that were really challenged and continue to be challenged.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Listen and talk to people. Don’t just sit at your desk. Numbers are good and tell you a lot, but the people are going to push the business toward success.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

With the heavy use of Zoom, I believe there will be less in person interaction. I think that is unfortunate for all. CFO’s and accountants need to have good strong communication skills. I think we will need to work harder at developing and strengthening business relationships.

What is a decision you wish you hadn't made? What did you learn from it?

Even my worst decisions got me to where I am. No regrets.

Every bad decision is a good learning experience. Probably the worst bad choices is hiring too quickly before fully assessing a new employee. I generally like people and see the good. Because I’ve made some bad hires, I now always ask others to screen and interview.

What is your most memorable business experience?

First company retreat in 2007 in Lake Tahoe. Eight girls, one guy all together in one beautiful home in the mountains working on the company core values and strategy.

What is your greatest business success?

The controlled growth of my CPA firm from eight people to 22 over the last 14 years. That may not sound impressive to some, but I made the decisions years ago to focus on strong long-term business relationships with high integrity clients and business partners.

While there is a temptation to grow under the assumption bigger is better, I purposely controlled the growth of the firm to attract and keep fabulous long term staff and clients.

What was your toughest business decision?

Separating from former business partners in my CPA firm.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

I prefer listening to talking.

Gratitude! I am so lucky to be surrounded by fabulous colleagues' friends and family.

Tell us about your community involvement activities: When my kids were younger, I was involved in the school community in Walnut Creek and on the Board of the Walnut Creek Education Foundation. I have also been involved with the Reutlinger Jewish Community in Danville.

Quick takes...

Most admired businessperson outside the company: Bill Gates

Current reading: “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama

Most want to meet: Michelle Obama

Stress relievers: Hiking, walking my dog,

Favorite activities outside work: Hiking with friends, travel