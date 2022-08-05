Healdsburg-based Truett-Hurst, Inc. names new leader

Emilie Eliason is the new CEO of the Healdsburg-based wine company Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTC: THST). The previous CEO was Paul Dolan III, the co-founder of the company. He will remain on the firm’s board of directors.

"Emilie's innovative leadership experience and her deep understanding of the Direct -to-Consumer model will be very valuable to Truett Hurst as the company enters the next phase of growth," said Dan Carroll, the chairman of the company's Board of Directors.

Eliason comes to her new job from a post as general manager of Santa Rosa-based Geodesy Wine, a social enterprise wine company, with all proceeds from vineyard and wine operations funding a young women's development and leadership program.

The new leader’s other previous experience includes as vice president of Marketing, Consumer Sales & Innovation at Crimson Wine Group in Napa and as vice president of Marketing at J Vineyards & Winery in Healdsburg.

Other stops on her job journey include, Treasury Wine Estates, Diageo and Clorox, the company stated. Eliason has Bachelor of Arts degree from Amherst College and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.