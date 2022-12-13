Heitz Cellar’s Napa Valley tasting room named Best North Bay Wine Industry Project

The Heitz Cellar tasting salon and hospitality center project, unveiled at a grand opening on Feb. 18, is a historical renovation of an iconic stone building and surrounding property located at 436 St. Helena Highway in St. Helena.

This 2,000-square-foot space features a grand tasting room, a private tasting room, private boardroom, the Quartz Creek Garden, secluded veranda, and chef larder collectively forming an elegant collection of interiors designed by designer Peter Fleming creating a unique tasting experience with attention to detail.

Details of the tasting salon feature a flight of hand blown Zalto glasses, freshly pressed white linens and custom silver pieces. California nature art adorning the walls, and white oak custom tables are a nod to the cellar’s wine barrels.

The overall structural building makeover and exterior improvements were under the direction of the Architectural Resources Group working with General Contractor Wright Contracting.

Guests coming to Heitz Cellar will now meander down a reconfigured entry drive to a welcoming entry court.

The interior was completely renovated, including innovative lighting and specialized cabinetry, along with creation of a first-class demonstration kitchen.

Additional aspects of this project include completely new landscaping, provided by Daigh Rick Landscape Architects and North Bay Landscape Management, and features around the property such as artistic fountains, a patio trellis with stone pavers and cobblestone accents that continue throughout the site, as well as improved accessibility.

The project was designed with sustainability in mind, including the use of exquisitely milled, reclaimed timber from Nicasio’s wood farm for the fireplace mantel, and lighting controls to maximize daylighting.

Founded by Joe and Alice Heitz in 1961, Heitz Cellar helped shape the story of California winemaking.

For this venture, The Lawrence Family and Carlton McCoy Jr. honored Heitz’s storied 60-year legacy of creating craft wines while continuing to innovate its authentic hospitality space known for world-class service — ambiance reinforced through the merger of the historical charm of St. Helena in the 19th century luxury era and by seamlessly blending vintage and modern touches.

The tasting room has been open every day since July 2022.