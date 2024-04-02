Hidden workforce multipliers: How to be a motivational ‘fountain,’ not a ‘drainer’

Within every organization, an invisible phenomenon profoundly shapes interpersonal energy, engagement and ultimately performance — the divergence of “drainers” versus “fountains” in the workplace.

As their names suggest, drainers deplete the energy, motivation and morale from those around them — a constant, cumulative tax that weighs down teammates' spirits and stifles their productivity. Their cynicism, skepticism, and knee-jerk rejection of ideas slowly sinks individuals on a team while corroding collaborative efforts.

Meanwhile, fountains take the opposite tack — amplifying motivation by meeting ideas with infectious enthusiasm and rallying commitment from colleagues toward unified goals. Their zeal and encouragement nourish colleagues’ willingness to extend effort, take risks and support shared objectives.

During his college days, Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl champion and tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, received straightforward yet insightful advice from his football coach: “Everyone you encounter in this world is either a fountain or a drain.”

What he meant was that some people enrich those around them and make the world a little better — they are fountains flowing with positive energy. Others mainly complain, criticize and drag people down — they are drains sucking the life and joy from any situation. His coach made it clear: “I need fountains. I don't need drains.”

The implications are significant — left unchecked, just a few staunch drainers can gradually dampen an entire team’s vigor and erode esprit de corps. Yet cultivating a few committed fountains multiplies buy-in, fuels collaboration and elevates execution. Like an infectious cold, negativity spreads rapidly — but so can buoyant optimism and purpose.

So, whether an executive, manager or front-line worker, we all face the ethical duty to minimize unwarranted criticism while actively nourishing inspiration in others. This requires emotional discipline and self-awareness to catch our inner drainer, pausing rather than reflexively judging. Yet even tiny acts like smiling more, celebrating colleagues’ contributions and extending encouragement help tip the dynamics toward high-energy cohesion.

We all have some drain tendencies from time to time. But we can consciously cultivate more fountainlike qualities every day. Seek to understand others before rushing to judge. Offer a kind word when you have the impulse to criticize. Help others grow instead of feeling threatened. Share inspiring ideas that lift people up.

The world already has too many drains sucking the energy and optimism from situations. We could use more fountains — flowing with encouragement, inspiration, compassion, and positivity to help people thrive. Let's make the conscious choice to be fountains, not drains.

In the modern workplace, competitive pressures and information overload breed fatigue and cynicism left unchecked — making it imperative to foster a flourishing fountain culture. Let that animated, supportive ethos flow freely across all interactions and watch a thriving ecosystem emerge through the force-multiplying power of amplified engagement. Be the fountain.