Highway 37 closure set for Friday

Long-awaited work designed to reduce flooding and traffic delays on California State Route 37 will begin Friday after it was rescheduled last week, Caltrans announced.

The agency said its Solano Pavement Repair Project is rescheduled to start the weekend of April 19 between Sears Point south of Sonoma and Mare Island in Vallejo.

Weather permitting, work will continue on the weekends of April 26, May 3 and May 10.

The critical 21-mile east-west thoroughfare that runs across Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties will see a shutdown of one section between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. (westbound) and until 5 a.m. (eastbound) from Friday nights to Monday mornings.

Westbound closures are set between State Route 29 in Vallejo to State Route 121 in Sonoma for the weekends of April 19 and 26. Eastbound closures are slated for the weekends of May 3 and 10.

Caltrans said it may need to tap into backup weekends starting May 17 if inclement weather persists.