Kendall-Jackson, La Crema become official wine partners for NBA

Jackson Family Wines, one of the largest U.S. wine companies, and the NBA on Thursday announced a multiyear partnership deal for two of the Santa Rosa-based vintner’s largest brands.

The four-and-a-half-year arrangement names as official wine partners La Crema the for the WNBA and Kendall-Jackson and La Crema for USA Basketball’s men’s and women’s teams, respectively.

The brands will have a presence at league marquee events, the news release said. That includes elevated experiences, wine tastings and opportunities for players, coaches and fans to learn about and appreciate wine.

“Our partnership with the NBA is a natural extension of our shared values and our commitment to embracing the evolving landscape of culture and taste,” said Chris Jackson, co-proprietor for the wine company, in a statement. “It’s about enriching the fan experience by blending the passion for the game with the artistry of winemaking. As we embark on this exciting journey together, we are setting the stage for a future where wine converges in unexpected and exhilarating ways.”

This is a developing story. Come back for more details this morning.

