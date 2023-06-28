Jackson Family Wines expands into the United Kingdom

Jackson Family Wines is expanding its portfolio with plans to grow and produce chardonnay and Pinot noir in England.

The family is in the process of acquiring land in the grape-growing region of the Crouch Valley in the county of Essex.

“I’ve been impressed with the quality of sparkling wines from the U.K. for years, which influenced our decision to develop premium sparkling and still wines here in England,” says Barbara Banke, chairwoman and proprietor of Jackson Family Wines. “With my family’s growing involvement in the English horse-racing business, and our love of the U.K., this move is a natural progression for our company — expanding our ventures in wine regions globally.”

Winemaker Charlie Holland will oversee all winemaking operations in England for Jackson Family Wines. The company already has properties in France, Italy, Australia, Chile, South Africa and Vancouver Island, Canada.

Vineyard management company features brother and sister team

Matt Stornetta and Mia Stornetta Leighton have teamed to provide vineyard management services to vineyard owners in the Napa/Sonoma area.

Stornetta Made Farming has five generations of farming experience behind it. “Mia is an incredible addition. I am thrilled we get to work together,” said Matt Stornetta.

“It’s like we are matchmakers between wineries and vineyards,” says Mia Stornetta Leighton. “It’s not enough to farm sustainably, because our growers also need sustainable economics and longevity to pay their bills. We need to build relationships and trust. That takes time, but our family has been doing this for five generations, and there is nothing else my brother and I would rather do.”

Stornetta began working at La Prenda Vineyard Management in 2009 and has worked as director of vineyard operations for St. Supery Vineyards.

Stornetta Leighton handled grower relations for Joel Gott starting in 2015, before moving on to Atlas Vineyard Management as its winery relations manager.

Matt Stornetta, owner/vineyard manager, and Mia Stornetta Leighton, vineyard operations manager for Stornetta Made Farming. (Courtesy photo)

Rap musician Ja Rule launches his own wine label

Rapper Ja Rule has launched his premium wine label Rose Vine Cellars.

The musician has partnered with Ross Reedy, director of winemaking at Truett Hurst winery and VML Wines, for the launch of his wines from the Alexander Valley, according to online publication and magazine The Drinks Business.

The label’s offerings include Red Rose cabernet sauvignon, which retails for $100 a bottle, and an autographed limited edition bottle for $150.

Marketing company Wines That Rock is working with the singer to launch the label.