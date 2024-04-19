Unemployment rates in March drop across the North Bay, California’s unchanged
Unemployment rates in March decreased throughout the North Bay’s six-county region, while California’s rate held steady, according to state figures released Friday.
Marin County’s unemployment rate of 3.7% was the lowest in the North Bay, according to the state Employment Development Department.
Sonoma and Napa counties followed, both with rates of 4.2%. Solano County’s unemployment was 5.3%, and Mendocino and Lake counties’ rates were 5.7% and 6.6%, respectively.
Meanwhile, California’s 5.3% unemployment rate in March was unchanged from February.
Statewide, for the third consecutive month, the private education and health services sector recorded the most month-over-month job gains. Manufacturing posted the biggest job loss in March, according to the EDD.
Marin County
The unemployment rate in Marin County was 3.7% in March, down from a revised 4% in February. The county’s unemployment rate in March 2023 was 3%.
The county added jobs in construction and government. Fewer jobs were available in financial activities.
Sonoma County
The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 4.2% in March, down from a revised 4.5% in February. The county’s unemployment rate in March 2023 was 3.5%.
The county added jobs in construction; financial activities; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; and leisure and hospitality.
Napa County
The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4.2% in March, down from a revised 4.6% in February. The county’s unemployment rate in March 2023 was 3.6%.
The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation and utilities; leisure and hospitality. All other sectors were flat.
Solano County
The jobless rate in Solano County was 5.3% in March, down from a revised 5.7% in February. In March 2023, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.7%.
The county added jobs in construction; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities.
Mendocino County
Mendocino County’s jobless rate in March was 5.7%, down from a revised 6.3% in February. In March 2023, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.2%.
The county added jobs in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; wholesale trade; financial activities; professional and business services; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in mining and logging.
Lake County
The jobless rate in Lake County in March was 6.6%, down from a revised 7.2% in February. The rate in March 2023 was 6.2%.
The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail trade; financial activities; professional and business services; private education and health services; and government.