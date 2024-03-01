Kaiser Permanente Northern California receives honor for nursing excellence

Kaiser Permanente Northern California's nurse residency program has received the Practice Transition Accreditation Program with Distinction from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. This makes it among the largest programs in the United States recognized for successfully training new nurses.

The internationally renowned credentialing program recognizes health care organizations that promote nursing excellence and quality patient outcomes while providing safe, positive work environments. All 21 hospitals in Northern California participated in the regional nurse residency program and collectively they were all awarded the PTAP with Distinction.

Kaiser has local hospitals in Solano, Marin and Sonoma counties.

Hospitals with the PTAP improve structures and processes by creating robust, comprehensive programs for nurses' transitions into and within the profession.

"This is a testament to our culture of nursing excellence, and the incredible support our team provides new nurses," said Benson Yeung, RN, Kaiser Permanente Northern California Regional Director for Patient Care Services in a news release. "We recognize the value this accreditation has not only for our nurse residents, but for our staff who work alongside them and the patients they care for."

Ninety-two percent of nurse residency graduates remain with Kaiser Permanente after one year, compared to the national average of just 62 percent.

Jessica Richardson, RN, graduated from the nurse residency program in May 2022 and is now a labor and delivery nurse at Kaiser Permanente Roseville. She said she chose to pursue her nursing career at Kaiser Permanente because of all the support provided to nurses.

"I feel like Kaiser Permanente really does take care of you," Richardson said in the same news release. "The resources they provide you, the community of nurses they have. The managers are so well-versed and supportive. This is really exciting and it's great to see Kaiser Permanente being recognized for the opportunities they've created.